Walker’s netted just once in 15 appearances and has failed to emerge from the bench in the past four fixtures.

And although the 25-year-old’s performances have left a lot to be desired, Cowley revealed his criteria for bringing new attackers to the club hasn’t altered as a result.

‘We had worked with Tyler, and when you do recruitment you can’t eliminate the risk, you can only ever minimise it,’ said the Pompey head coach.

‘But when having worked with a player that’s worked with you, you know them.

‘He scored 19 goals when he played for Lincoln before being called back in January, and then got a £2m move to Coventry.

Tyler Walker has scored once in 15 appearances for Pompey. Picture: Graham Hunt

‘Tyler is a good player, it just hasn’t happened for him and this is football.

‘We’ve got to try to find the right profile of player and the right character to play at Pompey in that position.’

Joining Walker in seeing their south coast deals expire are fellow forwards George Hirst, Aiden O’Brien and Jayden Reid.

Despite their diminishing numbers, Cowley isn’t convinced his side are as thin on the ground as perceived.

But he conceded there’s plenty to do to bolster their attacking department.

He added: ‘We’re not in the transfer window yet, so not very close (to bringing a new striker in).

‘We would like to keep George in some capacity, if we could.

‘Aiden O’Brien has also come in since January and has done very well.

‘We also have young Jayden Reid, who is rehabbing back from injury, so it (the department) isn’t quite as empty as some might make out.