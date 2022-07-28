Why rising Tottenham Hotspur teen star chose Fratton move as Portsmouth win chase for hot property

The Blues last night pulled off a coup to land the rising England age-group international star on a season-long loan.

Scarlett is seen as one of the game’s hottest young properties, with a string of sides keen to secure his services this term.

But it’s the Blues who won the day - and the 18-year-old has now told why the move to Fratton Park was the right one for him.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scarlett told Pompey’s official site: ‘This is an ambitious club with plenty of history and so I see a real opportunity for me at Pompey.

‘I spoke to the gaffer and what he said to me was appealing, so now I’m just really excited to get started.

‘We’ll be looking to win as many games as possible this season and personally, I’m looking to kick on and get some more minutes."

‘Getting to see – and compete against – some of the best players in the world every day in training has helped me.

Dane Scarlett (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

‘You can learn so much from Harry Kane just by watching him and everything he does on the pitch is perfect.

‘Now I’m excited to meet the boys here and I only really know Josh Oluwayemi, who recently signed.