It was a strange tactic as the Blues head coach conveyed his feelings on the former Burton man’s credentials to operate at that level, as he prepares to unleash the forward against Wycombe tomorrow following a three-match ban.

But is a player, who has blown hot and cold throughout his time at Fratton Park, really ready for a step up to the second tier?

Certainly, prior to Christmas, his form was akin to that from a division above, as he emerged as a key attacking cog in Cowley’s machine.

During a rampant first half of the campaign, he netted 10 goals in 23 games – proving why clubs such as Blackburn have reportedly in the past been interested in his services.

No ‘formal’ bid was received, though, with perhaps Harness’ form since the turn of the year and the Blues’ enforced Covid break – along with even the club’s valuation of the player – putting potential suitors off at the time.

Indeed, since hitting double figures four months ago, the former Burton man has scored only once, as the inconsistencies of seasons past come back to plague him.

Pompey forward Marcus Harness has scored 11 goals this season. Picture: Joe Pepler

In a bid to reignite his form, Cowley opted to give the Republic of Ireland hopeful a two-game break last month – which looked to have paid off as Harness bagged a crucial goal in the 3-3 draw with Fleetwood.

Two games later, though, further question marks over his demeanour and suitability to the Championship were raised when he saw red in the first half against Accrington.

It was telling low in a rollercoaster Pompey career that has promised so much but, frankly, has delivered less than expected.

And that up-and-down nature of his outings could be enough to deter clubs from divisions above – and might explain why Cowley felt the need to talk about the 26-year-old in the way he did this week.

There’s doubting Harness’ ability, we just don’t see it enough, while Pompey will trigger his extension clause at the end of the season to protect their asset.

That will guarantee them a much-needed windfall if initial approaches are eventually firmed up – and it’s likely the Blues will be open to offers if Harness’ contract is to expire at the end of next season.

Offers well in excess of the £750,000 they paid Burton in 2019 would be welcome.

But has his stop-start four months in 2022 put paid to him reaching the Championship for the first time in his career this summer?

Only time will tell.

