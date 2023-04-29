'Why?' - These members of the Fratton faithful all ask same thing - despite Portsmouth holding Derby to a draw at Pride Park
Pompey secured a battling 1-1 draw at play-off-chasing Derby today.
A hard-fought performance – that was accompanied by a brilliant Colby Bishop header for his 20th League One goal of the season – ensured the Blues’ current unbeaten run has been extended to 10 games. It was also only their second point on the road against a top-six side this term.
But the stalemate wasn’t without criticism as many fans on social media honed in on a key moment of the game.
It was when Pompey boss John Mousinho brought on centre-back substitutes Sean Raggett and Clark Robertson for the final five minutes as the visitors looked to see the game out and secure the draw.
The Blues were under the cosh as James Collins’ 71st-minute header rejuvenated the hosts.
And while it was mission accomplished as Pompey recorded a draw to send the travelling away support with something to cheer about, the double move didn’t go down well with fans on Twitter.
Here’s what they said after the final whistle blew at Pride Park...
@PompeyPapa08: Not sure about subbing on two centre backs to see out a 1-1 in a game that means nothing if I'm honest #Pompey.
@MrBruzon: Good result but what the hell was that substitution of Robinson for Towler?
@markjroser73: Actually a decent PT and performance tbh derby had everything to play 4 but we held firm but why bring 2 CB on when nothing on this game? But overall shows on our day we not a bad side but hey ho 1 game to go then the recruitment begins for next season and we will hope again.
@PompeyG90: Why didn’t we go for the win?
@KieranWoodward8: Why the hell are were defending when we got nothing to play for? Very big questions raised for Mousinho's decision making.
@Roydini25: In a meaningless game, why would you not go and try and win it at the end?
@ther4vingr4ven: Robertson and Raggett in when your drawing 1-1.
@kevypiow: Mousinho going defensive in a nothing game at 1-1.