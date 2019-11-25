The Fratton faithful who didn’t make the trip to Rochdale would have tuned into EFL on Quest in good spirits on Saturday evening.

For the first time in seven weeks, the highlights package finally showed a Blues victory they could enjoy.

While Kenny Jackett’s side’s 3-0 success at Spotland ensured they made it six games unbeaten, it was their first success during a weekend since October 5.

That was a 2-1 win at Doncaster – and they're the only League One games Pompey triumphed in while on their travels this season.

In total, the Blues have won two, drawn two and lost four of their eight away matches.

That’s why fans were left confused when pundit Sam Parkin said there’s been a ‘bit of a problem’ at Fratton Park this campaign.

It’s been at PO4 where Jackett’s men have garnered 16 of their 24 points, winning four and drawing four matches on their own patch.

Nevertheless, Parkin was impressed by goalscorers Ronan Curtis and Ryan Williams against the Dale.

He feels they’ll be key to the Blues propelling themselves up the table ahead of tomorrow’s night’s visit of Rotherham.

Asked if Pompey are better suited to playing away from home, ex-Swindon and Ipswich forward Parkin said: ‘I think so.

‘Defensively they have been better in recent weeks but there seems to be a bit of a problem at Fratton Park.

‘Going away from home, we knew Rochdale would have the majority of the ball.

‘And when they can play a little bit more on the counter and Ronan Curtis coming to the fore – he was exceptional the early part of last season – he needs to do that more often.

‘Ryan Williams on the other side was equally as good.

‘If those two can get a regular return of goals then Portsmouth, as well as Rotherham, should fire themselves up the table.’

Parkin later explained on Twitter that he understood why he came in for some flak, but his point was geared towards overall performances at Fratton Park.

He wrote: ‘It was a point based on yesterday’s game and why they had success. I can understand the Fratton Park line leaving me open to criticism but I’m also well aware that the majority of performances there have been less than convincing.’