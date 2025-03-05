Wikipedia Portsmouth: Guess these Blues players from their entries with online encyclopedia

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 5th Mar 2025, 12:10 BST
Updated 5th Mar 2025, 12:26 BST

Think you know Pompey? Well, it’s time to prove it!

We’re testing your knowledge by asking can you name these Blues players from down the years, purely from their Wikipedia entries?

We’ve taken sections of the clubs listed they’ve featured for by the online encyclopedia, with you needing to piece the rest together.

Some of these any Pompey fan worth their salt will get while others... well, you’ll see!

Oh, and don’t blame us for the incorrect stats - we know how reliable or not Wiki can be some times on the details!

1. Wikipedia Pompey

The News

Photo Sales
A fairly gentle opener - and a career at many levels.

2. Wikipedia Portsmouth

A fairly gentle opener - and a career at many levels. | Wikipedia

Photo Sales
Back to the late 80s and 90s for the next Pompey entry.

3. Wikipedia Portsmouth

Back to the late 80s and 90s for the next Pompey entry. | Wikipedia

Photo Sales
A professional career which spanned 20 years.

4. Wikipedia Pompey

A professional career which spanned 20 years. | Wikipedia

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:BluesPortsmouthPompey
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice