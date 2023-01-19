'Will be a big loss. Commands respect. In for pleasant surprise' - How Oxford fans have reacted to news of John Mousinho's impending Portsmouth appointment
Oxford United fans on social media have been reacting to news that their club captain, John Mousinho, is set to be named the new Pompey head coach.
But unlike their Blues counterparts, who are underwhelmed by the Fratton Park hierarchy’s decision replace Danny Cowley with the 36-year-old rookie coach, U’s supporters have, understandably, been speaking more favourably about the defender.
Here’s what they have been saying on Twitter about the centre-back, who featured more than 150 times for the U’s, before turning his hand to coaching following knee surgery at the start of 2021.
@DavidOufc: He is a top bloke, sad to see him leave us, always said he should take over at #oufc
@will_oufc: Easy for me to say and I know there’s not a lot of evidence of his managerial ability but Portsmouth fans will really like John Mousinho.
@oxypee1979: Gutted to hear Mous has agreed to join Pompey, really felt he would one day become our manager.
Well respected within the club, he will be a big loss. Thanks for everything Mous, best of luck (against us of course).
@Keithharris76: I think you’ll be in for a pleasant surprise. He’s a fantastic character and clearly a real leader.
I suspect he has all the ingredients to be a terrific manager for Portsmouth. I’d have had no qualms if he’d been announced as succeeding Robinson at #OUFC.
@oxfordkits: Great servant, great communicator and really pleased for him if true. But. It feels like a step too high for his first position.
A big club, in a mess, the stakes are high. Cutting his managerial teeth at National League or L2 would have been better.
@oufcwestoxon76: I think he will do well, commands respect. Speaks well and thinks before he speaks!
@GeorgeHogg93: If Mous does go to #Pompey, I wanna wish him well, but I think that's a mistake. I rather Mous see out the season with us #oufc
We want you to stay John. Please don't go.
@id6457: give him a chance #pompey fans… he’s well respected and a lot of #oufc fans been calling for him to replace Kr.
He may surprise you but he needs backing this season and a go in the summer transfer window.
I would have been more than happy if he was given the chance at Oxford.
@Callum_OUFC: Mousinho to Pompey. Wow. Really didn't see that coming, you could tell he would one day be a manager and I'm happy he's got the chance, a very difficult start at a hostile Portsmouth but I wish him well! #OUFC.
@GeorgeDugdale: Good luck to him. Deserving of a chance at the main role and I suspect he’ll be very good at it. There’s no way he can say no to a chance like this.