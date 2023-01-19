But unlike their Blues counterparts, who are underwhelmed by the Fratton Park hierarchy’s decision replace Danny Cowley with the 36-year-old rookie coach, U’s supporters have, understandably, been speaking more favourably about the defender.

Here’s what they have been saying on Twitter about the centre-back, who featured more than 150 times for the U’s, before turning his hand to coaching following knee surgery at the start of 2021.

@DavidOufc: He is a top bloke, sad to see him leave us, always said he should take over at #oufc

@will_oufc: Easy for me to say and I know there’s not a lot of evidence of his managerial ability but Portsmouth fans will really like John Mousinho.

@oxypee1979: Gutted to hear Mous has agreed to join Pompey, really felt he would one day become our manager.

Well respected within the club, he will be a big loss. Thanks for everything Mous, best of luck (against us of course).

@Keithharris76: I think you’ll be in for a pleasant surprise. He’s a fantastic character and clearly a real leader.

John Mousinho is set to swap the Kassam Stadium for Fratton Park Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

I suspect he has all the ingredients to be a terrific manager for Portsmouth. I’d have had no qualms if he’d been announced as succeeding Robinson at #OUFC.

@oxfordkits: Great servant, great communicator and really pleased for him if true. But. It feels like a step too high for his first position.

A big club, in a mess, the stakes are high. Cutting his managerial teeth at National League or L2 would have been better.

@oufcwestoxon76: I think he will do well, commands respect. Speaks well and thinks before he speaks!

@GeorgeHogg93: If Mous does go to #Pompey, I wanna wish him well, but I think that's a mistake. I rather Mous see out the season with us #oufc

We want you to stay John. Please don't go.

@id6457: give him a chance #pompey fans… he’s well respected and a lot of #oufc fans been calling for him to replace Kr.

He may surprise you but he needs backing this season and a go in the summer transfer window.

I would have been more than happy if he was given the chance at Oxford.

@Callum_OUFC: Mousinho to Pompey. Wow. Really didn't see that coming, you could tell he would one day be a manager and I'm happy he's got the chance, a very difficult start at a hostile Portsmouth but I wish him well! #OUFC.