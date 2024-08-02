John Mousinho and the Pompey squad are just over a week away from commencing their 2024/25 Championship campaign with six new players having joined the squad over the summer.

With still a month to go before the summer transfer window ends, more arrivals at Fratton Park are expected with a replacement for Blues star striker Colby Bishop now required following the news of his required heart surgery.

However, as the final preparations get underway for Pompey’s first Championship match in 12 years, the squad numbers have been released by the club, thus indicating who we are set to see in the starting XI next Saturday at 12:30. Here are the Pompey shirt numbers for the 26 members of the first team squad...

1 . Pompey's squad numbers Which shirt will the Pompey squad be wearing in the 2024/25 Championship season? | National World Photo Sales

2 . 1. Will Norris The former Burnley and Peterborough keeper is the Blues' undisputed No1. | National World Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

3 . 2. Jordan Williams The former Barnsley captain arrived on a free transfer earlier this summer and is taking the number two shirt. | National World Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales