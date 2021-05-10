Subjects tackled include when Danny Cowley’s player clear out will begin, if the club needs a complete remodel and who was to blame for the lacklustre Accy performance.

When does the clear out begin and realistically how many of these players do you expect to be at Pompey next season?

Iain Porter

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It starts today. I'd suspect that the Cowleys are already back to work after the play-off disappointment and deciding which players they'd like to keep and who they're happy to depart.

I haven't seen a Pompey fan disagree that there needs to be a major overhaul this summer.

Some of these players have been at the club for three years, a large number have been at the club for two years. However, there has been regression on the pitch, with the Blues finishing in the same spot they did during their first campaign back in League One in 2017-18.

There are players whose deals expire they'll allow to leave, while you'd have some under contract they might look to shift.

Jack Whatmough and Tom Naylor crestfallen after Pompey lost to Accrington to miss out on the League One play-offs. Picture: Joe Pepler

I couldn't put an exact figure on it but I'd expect more than half of the squad, including the loanees, who will not be at Fratton Park next term.

Why could the players not lift themselves for such a crunch game against Accrington - a side with nothing to play for? Surely, if promotion is in your own hands, you play a way that reflects that. Sunday's performance was a turgid as a host of other games this season. But who or what is to blame? The players themselves, the tactics, Danny Cowley, previous recruitment, Kenny Jackett still?

Ross Simpson

The blame has been pointing at all of the players – and rightly so as they yet again did not turn up on the grand stage.

We saw it at Wembley in the Papa John's Trophy final against Salford and were forced to witness it again against Accrington.

In the play-off games against Sunderland and Oxford in the past two campaigns, Kenny Jackett was in one the firing line and took almost all of the criticism.

However, with a different man in the dugout, the exact same outcome occurred. Pompey fluffed their lines and their ambitions came of a halt with a whimper.

Every fan can take losing and falling short, but how the game meekly panned out is why there’s so much frustration.

It's further evidence why a massive clearout is needed. The fact most couldn't even pick out a man of the match says it all.

If a clear out is on the agenda, what can we expect from the Cowleys in terms of incomings?

C Langford

A lot of players - and players who can seamlessly fit into their footballing philosophy.

They need players who they know can immediately grasp the way they want to play and do it effectively.

I wouldn't be shocked if they recruit some players that they have done in the past – such as members of their Lincoln team at the start of 2018-19.

The Imps were second in League One having only just been promoted when the Cowleys left for Huddersfield.

In addition, they want recruits with the right character and temperament, having been concerned by some of the mannerisms on the pitch since arriving at PO4.

The Cowleys want selfless players who won't start flailing arms about if things aren't going their way. A band of brothers is what they covet.

Does Raggett's omission against Accrington suggest he's a player the Cowleys might look to offload in the summer?

G Hudson

It certainly was an interesting call given Sean Raggett had started all 45 league games before Stanley.

In truth, I expected it to be Paul Downing who'd make way for Jack Whatmough and thought it was a bit risky.

Raggett's not everyone's cup of tea but is used to playing on the left-hand side – the area where Accrington's goal stemmed from.

I don’t expect Raggett will be offloaded this summer. He's under contract for another year, been fairly solid and is a player who the Cowleys know well.

But he might not be a mainstay as he was this term. The Cowleys want Pompey to be a side that plays out from the back more and through the thirds.

For all of Raggett's no-nonsense qualities, he's not a ball-playing centre-half and does hinder the ability to build from the defence quickly.

Still, he’d be a reliable deputy on the bench if that is the case. He’s also beat the knockers before so could prove us wrong.

Pompey appear in a mess at the moment, both on the pitch and off it following all the academy news. Is it a case that the whole club will be remodelled in the summer, not just the first team?

P Thompson

You can't deny the current model hasn't worked to full effect since returning to League One.

Pompey have just finished in the same league position as three years ago and are no closer to returning to the Championship.

Things are changing in all aspects of the club. Greg Miller's come in as new academy manager and will be looking to bring things forward.

The problem is that there's no under-23s squad and there isn’t going to be for the 2021-22 season, so an alternative way to develop homegrown talent into the first team must be found.

Since Michael Eisner's takeover, Haji Mnoga's the only player to break through so that’s one of Miller’s big challenges.

The fact the Blues are also looking to appoint a sporting director also shows they're trying to move their operation forward.

Now the Cowleys have been appointed permanently, they might have a say who gets that role.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if the Cowleys bring some of their own recruitment team in, either.

I know they’ve spoken highly of Phil Boardman in the past, but Pompey’s recruitment record over the past four years has been mixed, to say the least.