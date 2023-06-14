Winger’s parting Portsmouth message as Lincoln City move is sealed for former Charlton Athletic man

The winger has expressed his thanks for being given the chance to play for the Blues, as he sealed a three-year move to Lincoln City.

Hackett’s long-anticipated switch to the Imps was confirmed today, ending the 25-year-old’s three-year stay at Fratton Park.

The Londoner arrived from Bromley, but found his playing time limited after a January EFL Trophy debut win at Walsall in January 2020.

That led to the former Charlton man being loaned back to his old club, before an unsuccessful loan stay at Southend.

It looked like Hackett’s days at Pompey were numbered, but the talented attacking player found his fortunes rejuvenated under Danny Cowley - making 34 appearances in the 2021-22 season.

Five goals come along the way, before he added another six in the past season across 44 outings under Cowley and John Mousinho.

Hackett came close to joining Lincoln in January, but the move to the Sincil Bank has got over the line with Mousinho indicating he would let the low-maintenance talent leave to find regular football.

Reeco Hackett has sent a message to Pompey fans after joining Lincoln.

An eye for the spectacular came to the fore on occasion amid 11 goals in a total 79 Pompey appearances.

Hackett made it clear he would not forget his association with the Blues, as he outlined his appreciation at being given the chance to wear the star and crescent on his chest.