Paddy Lane returns to Pompey action against Cheltenham following injury. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The four-goal Australian collected a lower leg problem in training on Thursday and the Blues’ medical team are waiting to learn the full extent of the issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the meantime, Lane is back after damaging ligaments in his right ankle against AFC Wimbledon in pre-season.

The Northern Ireland international replaces Yengi on the bench, for the only alteration to the 18-man squad which beat Exeter 1-0 in the week.

That means John Mousinho names an unchanged starting XI as the Blues seek to build on a promising start to the season.

Pompey: Norris, Rafferty, Poole, Shaughnessy, Ogilvie, Pack, Morrell, Robertson, Whyte, Bishop, Scully.