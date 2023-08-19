News you can trust since 1877
Winger's welcome Portsmouth return tempered by another injury set-back as Blues face Cheltenham

Paddy Lane returns to Pompey action for this afternoon’s visit of Cheltenham.
Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 19th Aug 2023, 14:15 BST- 1 min read
Paddy Lane returns to Pompey action against Cheltenham following injury. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesPaddy Lane returns to Pompey action against Cheltenham following injury. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Paddy Lane returns to Pompey action against Cheltenham following injury. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Although his welcome return has been tempered by injury to Kusini Yengi, ruling him out of contention for the Fratton Park encounter.

The four-goal Australian collected a lower leg problem in training on Thursday and the Blues’ medical team are waiting to learn the full extent of the issue.

In the meantime, Lane is back after damaging ligaments in his right ankle against AFC Wimbledon in pre-season.

The Northern Ireland international replaces Yengi on the bench, for the only alteration to the 18-man squad which beat Exeter 1-0 in the week.

That means John Mousinho names an unchanged starting XI as the Blues seek to build on a promising start to the season.

Pompey: Norris, Rafferty, Poole, Shaughnessy, Ogilvie, Pack, Morrell, Robertson, Whyte, Bishop, Scully.

Subs: Schofield, Devlin, Raggett, Sparkes, Kamara, Lane, Saydee.

