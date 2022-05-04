And their woe since leaving Pompey was completed on Saturday as they all suffered final-day relegation to League Two.

Lee Brown, Jordy Hiwula and Ben Close have all ensured miserable campaigns – capped as AFC Wimbledon and Doncaster fell through the League One trapdoor on Saturday.

With survival the aim, the wheels came falling off as boss Mark Robinson was sacked and the Wombles went down to a 4-3 final-day defeat against Accrington.

That incredibly means Brown has failed to record a victory during his time at Wimbledon.

In fact, the 31-year-old’s last success came in Pompey colours last November against, you’ve guessed, it Wimbledon.

Brown did become a regular starter making 15 appearances, but it will be a period the left-back will want to forget.

From left: Lee Brown, Jordy Hiwula, Ben Close

Doncaster were another side who succumbed to relegation on the final day after a 1-1 draw against Oxford United.

But it was a game former Pompey striker Hiwula wasn’t involved in, as he remained absent from Gary McSheffery’s side.

The 29-year-old’s last outing came in a 1-0 defeat to Charlton in March, capping off another bleak season for the ex-Coventry man.

After failing to find the net in the league during his season-long spell at Fratton Park, the striker managed to score just once in 20 appearances in League One this term for his new side.

Despite falling down the ranks, Hiwula still has 12 months to run on his existing deal and is currently staying put at the Keepmoat Stadium

The same can be said for his team-mate Close, who is looking to put a tough period behind him since leaving PO4.

The Pompey academy graduate has remained sidelined for most of the campaign after injuries hampered his first permanent venture away from Fratton Park.

After failing to agree new terms last summer, the 25-year-old has been able to amass just 14 games for his new club.

Close sustained a hamstring injury in October, but in his first return a month later he picked up a knee injury which has seen him on the sidelines since November.