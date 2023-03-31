Ben Tollitt has netted seven goals in 33 appearances for National League side Oldham this season, impressing manager David Unsworth.

Now aged 28, injuries have hindered a promising career which saw the Blues hand the winger his Football League debut after plucking him from Evo-Stik Northern Premier League outfit Skelmersdale.

Signed by Paul Cook in July 2015 following a successful trial, he featured 18 times for Pompey, with 12 appearances in League Two, and netted against York in November 2015.

After joining then-non-league Tranmere for an undisclosed fee in December 2016, Tollitt has spent two loan spells at Wrexham, joined Blackpool yet never played a match, and featured for Macclesfield in League Two.

Last summer, the former Everton apprentice linked up with Oldham following a successful two years at AFC Fylde – and his manager and fellow former Pompey player Unsworth thinks highly of him.

Speaking in February, he told The News: ‘Ben’s done great, he’s been one of our best players this season and got a goal in him.

‘He’s great to work with, a really, really nice humble boy.

Oldham winger Ben Tollitt has been backed for a Football League return by his manager - fellow former Pompey player David Unsworth. Picture: David Unsworth

‘I’ve enjoyed working with him and coaching him.

‘Ben’s super talented, a big player for us, and, without a shadow of a doubt, he is a Football League player.

‘He had a knee injury at a time when he was really looking like he was going to kick on – and that happens.

‘But he’s a Football League player and we’re lucky to have him.

David Unsworth has been managing Oldham since September 2022. Picture: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

‘Ben can easily get back there (the Football League), no problem at all.

‘He has the ability, he’s got the pace, he’s got the stature, and what he is doing now is consistently putting in performances.

‘He is a consistent player now and we know what we’re going to get out of him.

‘Injuries have impacted his career, which has been disappointing for him, but thankfully he’s come through that and is having a good season.

David Unsworth played for Pompey during the 2004-05 season in the Premier League. Picture: Tom Shaw/Getty Images

‘I’m looking forward to working with him in pre-season and getting Ben fitter, so hopefully he can get into double goal figures, that’s the plan.’

Tollitt joined Oldham in July 2022 following a successful trial, becoming manager John Sheridan’s eighth summer signing.

Subsequently, Unsworth inherited the winger after replacing his predecessor in September, although was already well aware of Tollitt’s talents.

The Latics’ boss added: ‘Ben was here when I arrived – and I was delighted to know he was in the squad.

‘I saw him a couple of times when he was at Tranmere, just before he got his injury, he’s a big talent who always has a goal in him and is a great lad as well.

‘He’s playing off the left and has a nice relationship down that side with our left-back Mark Kitching, but has also done well on the right at times.

‘I’m just delighted to have him here.’

