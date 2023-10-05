Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday and Bradford City are both on the lookout for the new bosses, after they parted with Xisco Munoz and Mark Hughes respectively last night.

Cowley, who was sacked by Pompey in January after nearly two years in charge, has been made bookies’ favourite for the Valley Parade post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Wednesday have had a nightmare start following their League One play-off success, with former Blues defender Darren Moore leaving in the summer but Munoz struggling with his bottom of the table.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cowley told Sky Sports News he’s hungry for a return to the game and waiting for the right opportunity to arise. And the chance to guide the likes the Owls and Bantams forward is one which appeals to the 44-year-old and brother Nicky.

‘We love football and we miss football every day. It’s the first thing we think about when I wake up and the last thing I think about before I go to bed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Sheffield Wednesday and Bradford City are both huge clubs, fantastic football clubs which mean so much to so many people. For Nicky and I, what a wonderful opportunity to be able to work at clubs which mean so much to so many people.

Former Pompey boss Danny Cowley has spoken about a return to management at Sheffield Wednesday and Bradford.

‘The responsibility that you have and influence you can have on something which means so much to so many people. This is incredible and why ultimately we love football.

‘So, yes, we’re missing football and looking forward to getting back in.

‘For Nicky and I what’s really important is to try to find a club which is self aware to know where it is today, and has clarity on where it wants to go in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad