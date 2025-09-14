'Wonderful to see him back, Epitomises a Pompey player, Monstrous in the air': Neil Allen's Portsmouth player ratings against Southampton

Southampton booed their team at the final whistle after failing to unlock a Blues defence led brilliantly by man-of-the-match Regan Poole and Conor Shaughnessy.
John Mousinho’s men even had to change their goalkeeper on 26 minutes, with Ben Killip replacing Nicolas Schmid, yet the substitute barely had a save to make.
Indeed, Andre Dozzell came closest with a ninth-minute shot which struck the bar and, despite the match becoming more open in the second half, Pompey claimed a deserved point.
And here are our Pompey player ratings..
1. Nicolas Schmid - 6
(Replaced by Ben Killip on 26 mins) Sustained an injury to his right wrist after colliding with Connor Ogilvie as he raced out of his box to intervene. Tried to continue to eventually forced off. Photo: Alun Roberts
2. Zak Swanson - 8
Made the right-back spot his own last week and another display to show just why. Defensively dogged and a first-half booking didn’t impact his approach. One brilliant sliding challenge to prevent Azaz having a shot on 58 minutes. Defended the far post superbly. Photo: Simon Roe
3. Conor Shaughnessy - 9
The perfect foil for Poole and such an outstanding pairing so far this term. Monstrous in the air and defensively brilliant on the ground. A display only shaded by Poole. Photo: Graham Hunt
4. Regan Poole - 9 - MOM
Having a brilliant start to the season and sensational alongside Conor Shaughnessy once again. The headers, the blocks, the grit, the determination - epitomises a Pompey player. Photo: Graham Hunt