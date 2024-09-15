Do you agree with how Pompey writer Jordan Cross saw it at Fratton Park?
1. MOTM
Josh Murphy was Pompey's man of the match against West Brom | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
2. Will Norris - 8
What a response to challenge for his place from keeper. First-half stop from Maja is unlikely to be bettered this season - with Grant also superbly denied. Couldn't be blamed for goals on this occasion.
3. Zak Swanson - 6
Marauding first-half performance from right-back with two decent penalty appeals testament to his positive play. One piece of wonderful control almost brought a goal but poor clearance almost costly, too. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Match action
