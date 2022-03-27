And, after taking a trip down memory lane, the Fratton faithful have been raving on social media about the iconic moments.

The tackles in question? Linvoy Primus’ two inch-perfect challenges on the mercurial Wayne Rooney in April 2007, of course.

With Harry Redknapp’s side pushing for a top-half finish, they hosted a Manchester United side looking to win their first title in four years.

However, the gap in the table wasn’t reflected, as the Blues recorded a memorable 2-1 victory over Sir Alex Ferguson’s side.

Matt Taylor's first-half goal was added to through Rio Ferdinand’s comical own goal, before John O’Shea pulled one back in stoppage time as the hosts claimed yet another home triumph over the Red Devils.

And almost 15 years on, eyebrows are still being raised at the match-saving displays by Pompey Hall Of Famer Primus, who made 219 appearances for the club and netted six times.

Here's the best of the reactions on Twitter…

Linvoy Primus produced two stunning tackles on Wayne Rooney in Pompey's 2-1 victory over Manchester United in 2007. Picture: Barry Zee

@BarsdellPreston: Primus was so good on his day for Pompey. Took the ball off Rooney clean and fair. We could do with the players from them days.

@Davard79: Barely any credit to Primus. 2 world class tackles. Magnificent stuff

@PompeyTucks: The second tackle is probably one of the most important and best I have ever seen

@Blueearthling: Brilliant player. Way underrated, which probably allowed us to keep him.

@ConnorWilson_7: The best tackle I've ever seen

@w_chitty: That tackle and his whinging after when he wanted a penalty

@HarvMarksy: I was only 7 at the time and I can remember this tackle. We’ve had some good days. Some serious players. We’ll be back one day.

@PompeyViking62: This tackle was made 15 years ago and I’m still in awe of it. Primus made two extraordinary challenges on Rooney that day, both times he either gets the ball or gets an early bath. Our Linvoy.

