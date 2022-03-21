David James shows his loyalties remain with Portsmouth after he pokes fun at arch-rivals Southampton for their FA Cup defeat to Manchester City
Former Pompey goalkeeper David James proved ‘once you’re a Blue, your always a Blue’ with a tweet on Sunday that poked fun at that lot up the road.
Indeed, the former Fratton favourite couldn’t resist a having a dig at Southampton as they crashed out of this year’s FA Cup at home to Manchester City – something that went down extremely with the PO4 faithful.
The now 51-year-old enjoyed four years at Fratton Park between 2006 and 2010, after being signed by Harry Redknapp following the club’s ‘Great Escape’ season.
In total, Jamo made 158 appearances for the club, which included an FA Cup triumph in 2008, the Blues’ best-ever Premier League season and a UEFA Cup campaign in 2009.
Due to his role in one of the greatest periods in Pompey’s history, the former England international will always be held in high esteem by the Fratton faithful.
And he was given a trip down memory lane yesterday, thanks to the Blues’ arch-rivals.
In the Saints’ quarter-final cup defeat to City, the visitors swept the hosts aside at St Mary’s Stadium 4-1 – which is a familiar scoreline to those of a Pompey persuasion.
Of course, it was the same result the red and whites suffered against Avram Grant’s then Pompey in their fourth-round meeting back in 2010.
James played that day – and couldn’t help but point out the similarities between the results as he revelled in Southampton’s disappointment.
In a tweet clearly meant to upset that lot, he wrote: ‘Game over, Manchester City lead 1-4 against Southampton, a familiar FA Cup scoreline #PUP.’
The Blues were clearly buoyed by their success over their bitter rivals that year, as they reached their second FA Cup final at Wembley in three years.
Unfortunately, they couldn’t repeat the success of 2008 as Chelsea edged them out thanks to a 1-0 win
Stepping out that day at the home of football proved to be James’ last outing for Pompey.
After that the former Liverpool keeper played for Bristol City and AFC Bournemouth, before retiring in 2013.
He has now turned his hand to punditry, and is often seen on Sky Sports News’ The Football Show.
His recent social media antics aren’t the first time he’s poked fun at Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side, though.
In August, James questioned the atmosphere at St Mary’s Stadium, during their clash with Manchester United by posting: ‘So, watching Southampton lead 1-0 v Manchester United, with a crowd at the stadium.
‘I may need to change the audio settings, I’m sure I’ve got mine set to test cricket sound effects!’
