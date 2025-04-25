Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The green light to unleash the real Matt Ritchie was a pivotal moment in Pompey’s season, according to John Mousinho.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And despite the frustrating three-month wait to do so, he is adamant that, in ‘hindsight’, it remains the correct approach.

The former Newcastle man suffered a surprisingly low-key beginning to the campaign, starting just one of the Blues’ opening 13 fixtures, despite being involved in every match-day squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In truth, Mousinho never doubted the veteran’s ability. Yet, having started three games in the previous two campaigns and not undertaken a pre-season, lengthy work was required on Ritchie’s match fitness.

Challenged with spearheading the press in a new playing style unveiled against the Tigers, it proved to be crucial in Pompey’s successful fight for Championship survival.

Mousinho told The News: ‘We all knew Matt had the ability there, it was just making sure he had the fitness to match it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It took him a bit of time to get going at the start of the season in terms of his match fitness and match sharpness.

‘He’s a player who has a tremendous pedigree, played a huge amount in the Premier League and been a massive part of what Bournemouth and Newcastle have done over the years. However, he hadn’t played a huge amount in the past couple of years and hadn't had a full pre-season.

‘So we needed to take our time with that and make sure he was right. With hindsight, I thought it worked out pretty well because we have a fit Matt Ritchie for 40 games and he hasn’t missed any.

‘It was important to have him in the way we want to press, in the way he leads on the football pitch. What we’ve seen, particularly in recent weeks, is some of the quality, such as the delivery for Colby’s first goal at Norwich.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘That’s the effect he can have in games in an attacking sense as well. To be able to do that at that age is pretty amazing.

It took until November before Matt Ritchie became a regular starter for Pompey. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘Whenever we started him previously we felt he was ready, it was just about making sure we got him up to scratch to play Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday, the schedule of the Championship is relentless.

‘It was about getting the right mix of players. And maybe, by the time of the Hull game, we had that right mix.’

‘His work-rate is exceptional’

Following the 1-1 draw at Hull, Ritchie subsequently started 28 of the next 33 matches in all competitions, weighing in with four goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His energy, work ethic and leadership ensured he took over the captaincy from Marlon Pack as he helped steer the Blues to safety in Monday’s win over Watford.

While Ritchie also established himself as the poster boy for Mousinho’s hugely effective pressing game.

The head coach added: ‘Look at the front four across the majority of the season - Josh Murphy, Colby Bishop, Callum Lang and Matt. Other players have obviously also come in and out of that at various times.

‘Matt leads it vocally in terms of the press, Colby’s work-rate and attention to detail is absolutely exceptional, plus the physicality he gives us in the front line out of possession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Murph has taken his possession game to the next level completely, his work-rate is exceptional. Some of the covering runs he does and then still has the ability to go the other way.

‘Then Langy goes up and presses with Colby, with the energy and tenacity he gives us. Anyone who has come into those positions and done the same job have all led it in a different way.

‘As vocal as Matt is, Murphy is just as much of a leader because of the example he sets for everyone, and that’s what we need across the football pitch.

‘My point is, we desperately need a Matt Ritchie, but we need a Josh Murphy as well - and a Colby Bishop, Callum Lang and everything in behind.’