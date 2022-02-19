Wycombe and Cheltenham share 10 and MK Dons close in as Pompey stay 11th

After the Millers and the Latics drew 1-1 at the New York Stadium, MK closed the gap between them and the two leading sides with a 2-1 victory at Sunderland, whose recent struggle for form continues and who have slipped to seventh. Mohamed Eisa and Connor Wickham won it for MK either side of Ross Stewart’s equaliser, all the goals coming in the second half.

Game of the day was at Adams Park where Wycombe and Cheltenham drew 5-5. Spare a thought for Cheltenham’s Alfie May, who scored four but was still not on the winning side. Wycombe led 3-1 and 5-3 but let it slip.

That leaves Wycombe sixth, with Oxford and Plymouth the sides immediately above them. Oxford won 4-0 at Charlton with Matty Taylor scoring two, while Plymouth triumphed 2-0 at Gillingham, who remain in the relegation zone.

MK Dons - pictured in action at Pompey last month - have closed the gap on League One's top two / Picture: Joe Pepler

Sheffield Wednesday are a point off a play-off place after a 3-1 win at bottom side Doncaster, Callum Paterson, Saido Berahino and Barry Bannan the Owls’ second-half scorers.

Ipswich and Bolton, the two sides immediately above 11th-placed Pompey, who were unmoved despite not playing, both won.

The Tractor Boys won Burton 3-0 thanks to strikes by Kayden Jackson, Wes Burns and Bersant Celina, while Bolton put four past AFC Wimbledon.

Cambridge beat Accrington 2-0 to move within two points of them in the bottom half of the table.

Fleetwood v Lincoln and Shrewsbury v Morecambe fell victim to the weather, like Pompey’s game at Gresty Road.