Wycombe Wanderers v Portsmouth: Jordan Cross’ predicted line-up with whopping NINE changes for FA Cup

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 9th Jan 2025, 12:46 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2025, 12:52 GMT

Pompey turn their attentions to FA Cup action tomorrow at Wycombe.

John Mousinho has confirmed he plans to make changes to his team, as he returns to his former club in the famous, old competition.

But to what extent does he switch things up at Adams Park? Jordan Cross has the inside track for you, as he names his expected team to feature against the League One high fliers.

Pompey changes are expected at Wycombe in the FA Cup tomorrow.

1. Pompey predicted line-up

Pompey changes are expected at Wycombe in the FA Cup tomorrow.

Chance of a runout at Adams Park for the dependable back-up keeper.

2. GK Jordan Archer

Chance of a runout at Adams Park for the dependable back-up keeper. Photo: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Looks like Swanson is now the front of the queue to start, so won't be risked. Devlin isn't far behind him, however.

3. RB Terry Devlin

Looks like Swanson is now the front of the queue to start, so won't be risked. Devlin isn't far behind him, however. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Looks like Mousinho could take the unusual step of playing two left-footers in the middle of defence with Marlon Pack suspended. That means Towler continuing or, more likely, McIntyre coming in for his first game in a month.

4. CB Tom McIntyre

Looks like Mousinho could take the unusual step of playing two left-footers in the middle of defence with Marlon Pack suspended. That means Towler continuing or, more likely, McIntyre coming in for his first game in a month. Photo: Jason Brown

