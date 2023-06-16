Shaughnessy joined an early-window flurry of activity this week, as the Blues quickly sealed four pieces of transfer business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Irishman joins as a free agent, as his deal with Burton Albion came to a close.

Shaughnessy made 19 appearances last term after missing most of the first half of the campaign with an ankle injury. The 26-year-old finished strongly, however, as the Brewers’ fortunes were revitalised under new boss Dino Maamria.

Shaughnessy became aware of Pompey’s interest a couple of weeks ago, leading to him sounding out his contacts about the opportunity.

One of those was his Burton team-mate Craig MacGillivray, who joined all the others he spoke to in giving a glowing reference to the Blues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shaughnessy told Pompey’s YouTube channel: ‘I’m really happy and excited to be here. I can’t wait to be here and play in front of the fans - I’m really looking forward to it,

Conor Shaughnessy.

‘I learned of Pompey’s interest a couple of weeks after the end of last season. I had a really good chat with the manager which confirmed to this is the ideal place to go and the next step for me.

‘I played with Craig and everyone I’ve spoken to has been massively positive about the club and the place. They’ve said “you can’t turn that down - it’s a great opportunity”.

‘To be a part of this project which the manager and director have got going is a massive opportunity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I can’t wait to get going. It looks a really good group and I know they are a really good group of players because I’ve come up against most of them in the last season or two.

‘I’m just really excited to get to know them and become familiar with everyone.’

Shaughnessy has experienced his new home as a player in his career to date, visiting with Burton on two occasions including last February - as well as with former side Rochdale.

The versatile talent hasn’t had any success, however, as he looks forward to having the Fratton faithful on his side moving forward.

He added: ‘It’s obviously a massive football club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I’ve played here a few times and been on the away side - I don’t think I’ve ever come away with a win, so I’m looking forward to being on the home side here.

‘As a place, we’ve luckily been shown around by the director over the last couple of days. It’s been so good for me and my partner. It looks a beautiful place with the sun shining.