The Pompey boss has backed the pocket dynamo to be able to handle the rough and tumble of a League One promotion charge this term.

Lowery has stepped into the middle of Cowley’s side, starting the past three league games after Louis Thompson broke his leg against Bristol Rovers last month.

Thompson’s physical presence and nous has been replaced by Lowery’s diminutive 5ft 5in frame and craft alongside Marlon Pack.

The central pairing has taken on extra significance this season, with Cowley going from largely three to two men in the middle of the park to allow him to operate with a two-man front line.

That presents a challenge for Lowery to rise to, especially in the more combative battles away from home.

But the 24-year-old stepped up well against Burton’s physicality, with Cowley highlighting such tests are nothing new to the summer arrival from Crewe.

Cowley said: ‘Tom’s a lot more athletic than he looks.

The diminutive Tom Lowery and his Pompey team-mates observe a minute's silence at Burton Albion.

‘If you are going to live in these levels and be successful in these levels, which he has been, you need enough substance in your character. He certainly has that.’

Many opposing managers have spoken about the physical size of Cowley’s side this season, ahead of facing Pompey.

That doesn’t seem to be borne out by the facts when analysing the squad, however, with the exception of 6ft 5in Sean Raggett.

Cowley stated size is not something he places undue emphasis on.

He added: ‘With good players I’m not caught up with height and size.

‘If you look at some of the best players in the world they don’t have great height.

‘I watch academy football and everyone is obsessed with trying to find these athletic specimens who are 6ft 4in.

‘Of course you need height size within your team - but you also need other qualities as well.