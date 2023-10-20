Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The third-year scholar admitted it was the ‘toughest decision’ of his life after conceding his chances of making the first team were ‘limited for many different reasons’ However, he said he was ‘buzzing’ for what his future holds and predicted an unbelievable season for John Mousinho’s seniors.

Spurway had still to make a senior appearance for his boyhood club but had featured five times for the academy in this season’s Youth Alliance League.

Spencer Spurway in action against the Royal Artillery in Pompey's 125th Anniversary game. Picture: Jason Brown Photography

In his message posted on X, formerly Twitter, Spurway thanked everyone at the club for their support.

He wrote: ‘Dear Portsmouth, the club that has a special place in my heart and always will. This has been the toughest decision of my life for me and my family but I always envisaged leaving on the right terms, in the right way and right time. Unfortunately that is now.

‘The reason for this is I believe my opportunities here at Portsmouth are limited for many different reasons. That’s a credit to the manager, everyone involved within the first team and the club. The squad depth they have is phenomenal and they will have an unbelievable season. But, therefore, it’s time for a new challenge which I am absolutely buzzing to go and grab with both hands.

‘I’d like to thank you PFC for supporting me since the age of eight years old. I can’t thank everyone that’s worked with me enough for all the hard work they have put in across all these years to develop me into the player and person I am today.

‘I’ve made memories and friends for a lifetime.

‘I want to wish everyone at the club the very best. I’ll certainly miss you.