Young Portsmouth hope upsets odds to pull off international shock

Haji Mnoga has pulled off an unlikely success as he helped Tanzania seal a place at the Africa Cup of Nations finals.
By Jordan Cross
Published 9th Sep 2023, 05:00 BST- 2 min read
The Blues defender was part of the Taifa Stars side who upset the odds to grab a 0-0 draw in Algeria - and qualify for the finals of the competition next January.

Mnoga started in Annaba knowing avoiding defeat against Riyad Mahrez, Said Benrahma & Co would see his country go to the Ivory Coast in the new year.

Not many gave the Tanzanians much of a chance on the Desert Foxes’ own patch, but the 21-year-old contributed to a rearguard action which delivered the result needed for his country to progress from Group F.

The draw means Adel Amrouche’s side finished in second place in the table against their opponents - but crucially ahead of Uganda and Niger.

Mnoga now has the chance to pit his wits against the cream of the continent’s talent in the new year with the east Africans.

The result also ensures Tanzania’s finals place for the first time since 2019 where they struggled, losing all three group games to Senegal, Algeria and Kenya in Egypt.

The success is justification for Mnoga taking the step to represent the country, who he qualifies for through his dad Suleiman.

Haji Mnoga helped Tanzania earn a surprise draw against Algeria and earn a spot at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in January. Pic: Jason Brown.Haji Mnoga helped Tanzania earn a surprise draw against Algeria and earn a spot at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in January. Pic: Jason Brown.
The academy graduate, who is currently on loan with Aldershot in the National League, switched allegiances last year, after representing England at under-17 level.

The Somerstown lad made the breakthrough in a friendly against the Central African Republic, however, and has gone on to establish himself as part of the senior set-up.

Mnoga made his Pompey debut in 2018, with the former Cottage Grove pupil going on to make 18 first-team appearances before confirming his second loan stint with Aldershot at the start of last month.

One of the club’s longest-serving players has also had stints on loan with Bromley, Gillingham and Weymouth since making his Blues breakthrough under Kenny Jackett.

Mnoga’s last Pompey appearance came in August of last year against Crawley in the EFL Trophy, but the powerful defender was part of John Mousinho’s set-up in pre-season before departing on loan.

