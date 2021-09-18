Young Portsmouth hope's vow after nightmare start to dream Fratton move

And the teenage defender has outlined his plan to fight back from injury to challenge for a first-team place at Fratton Park next season.

It’s been a rough start for Danny Cowley’s first signing as Blues manager, when he was forced on to the sidelines after just one training session following his summer arrival from Bromley.

The 18-year-old has been hindered by a shin injury, which appears to have been incorrectly diagnosed last season.

That’s led to Vincent facing a testing period after stepping up from National League level, but one which he believes will make him a more resilient player.

He said: ‘It’s taking a bit of a while. The specialist said last week it’s taking longer than they thought, because it hasn’t healed properly yet.

‘I think that’s because it didn’t get treated properly last season.

‘I’ve got four weeks and then I’ve got an MRI, so after that I can hopefully get out on the grass as soon as possible.

‘It’s been a nightmare, but I’ve been doing all I can to get through it.

‘The first time it came back was a stress response, and it turned into a stress fracture.

‘The reason it got bad in the end was because they thought it was shin splints at Bromley.

‘So when I came in at Portsmouth, I didn’t do anything for a while and then had one session.

‘That went okay, then the second session I felt it.

‘So I got the scan and they said it was a stress response - then from there I haven’t played. I’ve literally done one session!

‘I just have to make sure it’s right otherwise it won’t go away.

‘I know I’m definitely going to come back stronger from this, though.’

Vincent is remaining grounded about his immediate ambitions moving forward this season, as he searches for fitness.

The immediate target is get the injury right and return to fitness, before seeking loan experience this term.

That would then be with a view to pushing into Cowley’s first-team thinking next term.

Vincent added: ‘I think I’ll look to go out on loan, because there’s Connor (Ogilvie) and Lee (Brown) there right now.

‘We haven’t spoken properly about it, but as soon as I’m back fit I think it will probably be a local loan so I can train with the team still.

‘It obviously depends on when I’m back, but hopefully I can get a better loan in January.

‘Then that will help me get the games I need, before hopefully pushing to get into the team next season. That’s my plan.’

