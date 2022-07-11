Although the 18-year-old is still expected to miss Tuesday’s friendly at Bristol City (2pm).

The promising youngster was left on crutches with his right foot put into a protective boot after being on the receiving end of a training ground challenge from Connor Ogilvie on Friday.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the Emsworth lad has revealed the problem is not as severe as he initially thought.

Now free from the crutches and protective boot, the Blues’ only contracted striker is targeting Gillingham on Saturday as his comeback.

Gifford told The News: ‘I thought it was worse than it was because I’d lost mobility in my ankle

‘But, after a bit of ice and a bit of rest, it started to move again. It’s a bit tender over my shin, where it is bruised and swollen, but I’ll be back a lot sooner than I expected.

Dan Gifford injured his foot during pre-season training in Spain, putting him out of the Qatar SC friendly

‘It was shin on shin with Connor (Ogilvie). I spun and, as I flicked the ball out of the way, I was hit by the side and just couldn’t move my foot.

‘I was a bit nervous, but, after a couple of hours, realised it was probably just a bit of contact, which is good because straight away I thought I’d done something quite badly. I’ve been quite lucky.

‘The next day I had a bit of a limp, a bit of a hobble upstairs, but now the boot’s off and hopefully I’ll be back this week, maybe to play on Saturday.

‘For anyone to get an injury in pre-season is unfortunate, but obviously there aren’t many strikers in our squad anyway.’

Dan Gifford has appeared twice for Pompey during pre-season so far. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The former Oaklands Catholic School pupil has been handed run outs in second halves against the Hawks and Gosport so far during pre-season.

Fine loan form at Bognor earned him third-year scholarship terms, extending his Fratton Park stay by 12 months.

And Gifford is revelling being around the first-team set-up.

He added: ‘For me, pre-season has been brilliant, I’ve been loving every minute of it.

‘The injury is annoying, but I’m hoping to keep up what I was doing before. I felt in a really good place, fit and sharp.

‘Me and my mates would go to all the pre-season local games, such as Havant and Gosport – now my mates are watching me playing in them!

‘Soon I will get back on that, I have a good opportunity and feel in a good place at the moment.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron