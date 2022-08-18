Portsmouth loanee Harry Jewitt-White celebrates his Gosport Borough debut with a goal in Southern League victory

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Signed on an initial month’s loan, the 18-year-old struck a first-half equaliser in Boro’s Southern League Premier South fixture with Swindon Supermarine at Privett Park.

He could have scored again in the second period but a Harvey Bradbury double, including a late penalty, sealed a 3-1 win against a side who had won their first two league games of 2022/23.

Jewitt-White was handed a central midfield role, alongside two former Pompey players - the highly-experienced Danny Hollands and youngster Harvey Rew.

Pompey youngster Harry Jewitt-White scored on his Gosport Borough debut last night

‘It was a great start for Harry, he played well,’ enthused Gale. ‘He gave us good energy.

‘He popped up with a few pre-season goals for Portsmouth and I said to him beforehand he had licence to get forward into good areas.

‘Harry could have had another in the second half - with his quality, he will have been disappointed. He was only six yards out and he hit it straight at the keeper.’

Jewitt-White was one of two debutants as Gale has also signed Eastleigh’s Brendon Wilson, another 18-year-old, again on an initial month’s loan.

The centre half, who made four National League appearances for the Spitfires last term, partnered Matt Briggs at the back.

Gale had been trying to sign an experienced central defender for several weeks, but said: ‘Brendon was outstanding last night.

‘I would rather have Brendon than someone experienced, he will make the odd mistake but senior players can make them too.

‘He’s an old-fashioned centre half, he heads it, he kicks it, he wears his heart on his sleeve. He’s only 18 but he plays like a man.’

Summing up Gosport’s second home win of the season - they had beaten Merthyr 3-2 on the opening day - Gale declared: ‘We played well, really well. We deserved to win, it could have been more.

‘They kept on trying to break play up - as away teams do - but we kept plugging away, kept moving the ball quickly, we got more balls in the box in the second half.

‘Harvey Bradbury was outstanding second half, him and Dan Wooden up front caused them all sorts of problems.

‘He was more like the Harvey Bradbury I know. That’s three goals in three games now, if he keeps up that ratio we’ll all be happy.’

With no injuries picked up against Supermarine, Gale will take the same squad to Chesham this Saturday.