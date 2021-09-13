Portsmouth political heavyweights officially open new Cockleshell Gardens pavilion after £90k-plus upgrade

From left - Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan, city Mayor Frank Jonas and Portsmouth City Council leader Gerald Vernon-Jackson at Cockleshell Gardens.

The 23-acre sports facility has been jointly used by Mayville School and Meon Milton FC since 2011 under the banner of the Cockleshell Community Sports Club.

Following an £90,000 plus renovation, the upgraded pavilion was opened by Portsmouth Lord Mayor Frank Jonas, Portsmouth City Council leader Gerald Vernon-Jackson and Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan.

Previously, the pavilion had male-only changing rooms (home and away), male toilets and an officials room. The women’s toilets were located around the back of the pavilion.

Following the refurbishment, it now boasts facilities for male, female and disabled inside the pavilion, including a wheelchair-accessible ramp. The officials room has also been refurbished.

Funding for the project came via three main sources, all contributing £30,000 - Mayville, the Football Foundation and the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL).

The Football Foundation is the charitable arm of the Premier League, The FA and the Government.

The CIL is a fund into which building companies contribute when constructing houses/estates in a certain area.

At the same time, perimeter fencing and the gate on the Halliday Crescent side of the site have been replaced, ensuring the site remains secure.

During his speech, Morgan said: ‘The pandemic has reminded us how precious our green and open spaces are, and how vital sport and recreation is to our health and well-being.’

Cockleshell Community Sports Club features 23 acres of playing fields, just a short distance from Southsea seafront.

The site boasts five football pitches, one rugby pitch, cricket pitches and nets, along with a multi-use games area for court sports and an outdoor classroom space.