Portsmouth Senior Cup final between Moneyfields and Gosport Borough postponed due to staffing issues

Moneyfields captain Steve Hutchings lift the Portsmouth Senior Cup after a penalty shoot-out win over Baffins at Fratton Park last May.

The tie was due to be held at Hawks’ Westleigh Park on Wednesday April 6, but instead will now be played on a date to be decided - possibly after both clubs’ league seasons have finished.

A PDFA statement read: ‘There are significant logistical issues relating to the staffing of the event, with insufficient PDFA members available to support the event fully.

‘In addition, the PDFA are cognisant of the fact that Gosport Borough's season is at a critical stage and the club needs to fully focus on their efforts to achieve a position in the play offs.

‘The PDFA will liaise with both clubs over the coming days to ensure that a mutually convenient date is arranged as soon as possible.’

Moneys boss Glenn Turnbull said: ‘It gives us more time to plan and prepare.

‘We are the underdogs, so we need to prepare as best we can.

‘It will also enable me to keep on telling the squad they’re playing for their cup final places - it’s a carrot to dangle.’

Gosport boss Shaun Gale said: ‘It wouldn’t have been ideal (to play on April 6) as we’ve still got five league games left.

‘Every time you play you run the risk of picking up injuries.

‘We had another one at the weekend when Billie Busari was virtually kicked all game - he got two naughty tackles.’

Gale also said Gosport had offered to host the final at Privett Park with Moneys, aiming to win the tournament for a third season running, taking a share of gate receipts.

Turnbull would be in favour of that, but said a final decision will be made by officials of the clubs.