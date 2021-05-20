Portsmouth Senior Cup nostalgia – Moneyfields and Baffins Milton Rovers both aiming for third final success

Hawks celebrate their win against AFC Portchester in the 2017/18 Portsmouth Senior Cup final at Fratton Park. Picture: Chris Moorhouse.

So far honours are even, with Moneys having triumphed in 2013 and Baffins claiming their first PSC silverware 12 months later.

In the first game, George Gregory and Stuart Green struck as Moneyfields defeated a Baffins Milton side who were in their last season of Portsmouth Saturday League football.

By the time they met in the 2013/14 final, again at Fratton Park, Baffins had already been crowned Hampshire Premier League champions at the first attempt.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jake Slater in action for Moneyfields in the 2014 Portsmouth Senior Cup final loss to Baffins Milton Rovers at Fratton Park. Picture: Ian Hargreaves

Moneys’ hopes of retaining the trophy were blown away as goals from Sam Willett, Jason Parish, Blu Boam and Chaz Gardner gave Baffins a 4-2 victory. Jake Raine and Warren Hunt replied.

Baffins had beaten two other Wessex League clubs on their way to the final - Shane Cornish netting in the victory at Petersfield and the same player scoring a brace in a 5-1 romp at US Portsmouth.

Both Moneys and Baffins will be aiming to win the PSC for the third time tonight.

Baffins claimed a second win in 2015/16 when they beat a young Hawks side 3-1 in the final held at AFC Portchester.

Hawks lift the Portsmouth Senior Cup after beating Petersfield Town 5-0 at Fratton Park in May 2017. Picture: Sarah Standing.

Jamie Musselwhite, Chaz Gardner and an own goal were on target, while Ashton Leigh - currently at Bognor Regis - was also in the Baffins XI.

Moneyfields’ second win came in 2018/19 when Joe Briggs netted a hat-trick as three divisions lower Paulsgrove were thumped 7-1 at Fratton Park.

Moneys had been due to face Hawks in the showpiece occasion, but the Hawks withdrew due to a lack of players after new boss Paul Doswell had released most of the squad.

Grove, who had lost 7-0 to Hawks in their semi-final, were reinstated - only to concede seven again.

Stuart Green celebrates his goal for Moneyfields in the 2012/13 Portsmouth Senior Cup final win against Baffins Milton Rovers. Picture: Allan Hutchings

Lloyd Rowatt (2), Sam Pearce and an own goal made up Moneys’ haul that night, with Josh Benfield replying.

Gosport Borough have won most Portsmouth Senior Cups since the tournament was first held in 1987/88.

Borough have lifted the silverware six times, including four in a row between 2003/04 and 2006/07 inclusive.

Hayling, Horndean and Hawks have both won the trophy three times.

Hayling won it in 2000, 2002 and 2010 while the Deans lifted the cup in 2008, 2009 and 2010.

Hawks’ first victory was in 2014/15 when they defeated Wessex League Premier Division champions Petersfield 4-2 at Westleigh Park.

JJ Hooper and Jake Gale put the hosts in command before Andrew Todd and Mike McEnenery levelled.

Liam Kimber restored Hawks’ lead 13 minutes from time and Gale added a late fourth.

The same two clubs met in the 2016/17 final at Fratton Park with Hawks romping to a 5-0 victory with strikers Alfie Rutherford (3) and Jason Prior (2) sharing the goals.