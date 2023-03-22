News you can trust since 1877
Jubilee 77 celebrate after winning the Geldard Invitation Cup. Picture: Keith Woodland (190321-936)
Portsmouth Youth League: Jubilee hit seven in cup final triumph - in pictures

Jubilee 77 U13s powered to an emphatic victory in a Portsmouth Youth Football League cup final.

By Simon Carter
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 08:45 GMT

The Jubilee young guns clinched the Geldard Invitation Cup courtesy of a 7-2 win over Castle United in Sunday’s showdown at Westleigh Park.

Geldard Invitation Cup runners-up Castle United. Picture: Keith Woodland (190321-941)

1. Geldard Invitation Cup runners-up Castle United

Geldard Invitation Cup runners-up Castle United. Picture: Keith Woodland (190321-941)

Action from the Portsmouth Youth League Geldard Invitation Cup final between Jubilee 77 U13s and Castle United U13s (light blue and white kit). Picture: Keith Woodland (190321-922)

2. Action from the Portsmouth Youth League Geldard Invitation Cup final between Jubilee 77 U13s and Castle United U13s (light blue and white kit)

Action from the Portsmouth Youth League Geldard Invitation Cup final between Jubilee 77 U13s and Castle United U13s (light blue and white kit). Picture: Keith Woodland (190321-922)

Action from the Portsmouth Youth League Geldard Invitation Cup final between Jubilee 77 U13s and Castle United U13s (light blue and white kit). Picture: Keith Woodland (190321-894)

3. Action from the Portsmouth Youth League Geldard Invitation Cup final between Jubilee 77 U13s and Castle United U13s (light blue and white kit)

Action from the Portsmouth Youth League Geldard Invitation Cup final between Jubilee 77 U13s and Castle United U13s (light blue and white kit). Picture: Keith Woodland (190321-894)

Action from the Portsmouth Youth League Geldard Invitation Cup final between Jubilee 77 U13s and Castle United U13s (light blue and white kit). Picture: Keith Woodland (190321-889)

4. Action from the Portsmouth Youth League Geldard Invitation Cup final between Jubilee 77 U13s and Castle United U13s (light blue and white kit)

Action from the Portsmouth Youth League Geldard Invitation Cup final between Jubilee 77 U13s and Castle United U13s (light blue and white kit). Picture: Keith Woodland (190321-889)

