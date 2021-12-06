Premier League stars pay tribute to former Hawks striker Marvin Morgan after his death aged just 38

Marvin Morgan, left, in action for Hawks in a pre-season friendly against Eastleigh. Picture: Allan Hutchings

Morgan signed for Hawks in the summer of 2015, after two seasons with Plymouth Argyle.

He made 29 appearances in 2015/16 - 16 starts and 13 sub appearances - with all five of his goals coming in cup ties.

Morgan had previously played almost 100 games for another Hampshire club, Aldershot, before moving to Shrewsbury Town in 2011. In his first season, the Shrews won promotion to League 1.

Romelu Lukaku and Ashley Young were among the players to pay tribute to the Manchester-born striker.

Chelsea forward Lukaku wrote on Instagram: ‘This is some s*** news man. RIP my brother you will be missed.’

Aston Villa full-back Young tweeted: ‘Sorry to hear the sad, sad news this morning about Marv. I’m lost for words, to think we was just joking the other week. RIP Bro.’

Morgan played for a total of 17 clubs, including a host of non-league sides, and also created the fashion brand Fresh Ego Kid.

Shrewsbury tweeted: ‘Shrewsbury Town Football Club is deeply saddened to receive news that Marvin Morgan has tragically passed away aged just 38.

‘The club would like to send our most sincere condolences to his friends and family. Rest in Peace, Marvin.’

Plymouth wrote: ‘We join with the football community in expressing our shock and sadness at the passing of Marvin Morgan.

‘An infectious character, Marvin made 42 appearances for the club between 2013-15, scoring three times. Our thoughts are with his friends and family.’

Hawks tweeted: ‘Everyone at the Hawks are saddened and shocked to hear of the passing of former striker Marvin Morgan at the age of 38.

‘Our thoughts are with Marvin’s friends and family at this extremely difficult time.

Morgan’s most recent club Hornchurch, for whom he made six appearances in 2019, tweeted: ‘We are saddened to hear of the passing of former Urchin Marvin Morgan.

‘Thoughts are with his friends and family at this very sad time.’

Morgan’s first Hawks goal came in a Hampshire Senior Cup victory over a young AFC Bournemouth side who included current Westleigh Park player Jake McCarthy in their starting XI.

Morgan then scored in a 2-0 FA Cup victory over Aveley before bagging a brace in an 8-0 Portsmouth Senior Cup romp against US Portsmouth Reserves.

Current Hawk Charlie Searle was a team-mate of Morgan’s that night, along with AFC Portchester’s Marley Ridge.

Morgan’s final goal for Hawks came in another big cup win - a 7-0 thrashing of Petersfield in the Hampshire Senior Cup in December 2015.