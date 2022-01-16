Prolific duo Duffin and Willett take combined Wessex League goals tally past half-century mark as Horndean move two points clear at the top

Zack Willett scores his 24th Wessex League goal of the season to put Horndean ahead against Bashley. Picture: Martyn White

Both were on target as the Deans defeated seventh-placed Bashley 4-2 at Five Heads Park while Baffins Milton Rovers, who had started the day level on points with them, were seeing their seven-game winning streak ended with a draw at fast-improving Christchurch.

Willett’s 14th minute opener was his 24th Wessex goal in only 24 starts plus one as a sub since moving up from two divisions lower Paulsgrove last summer.

Only two players in the division have scored more league goals than he has in 2021/22.

Zack Willett celebrates his 24th Wessex League goal of the season. Picture: Martyn White

Duffin is one of them - Brockenhurst’s Silvano Obeng (25) is the other - and the league’s top scorer took his tally to 27 in just 24 starts with a superb centre forward’s goal which made it 3-1 at half-time.

Between them, Duffin and Willett have netted 51 league goals in a combined 48 starts plus one sub outing. That’s more than 10 other Wessex Premier clubs have managed in total, while Portchester have also scored 51.

It’s also more than the bottom two - Hythe (17) and Amesbury (19) - have managed between them.

Horndean are the highest scorers across the 14 step 5 divisions in English non-league football, and now boast 84 goals in just 25 games. Their goal difference of plus 58 is also the best anywhere across step 5 level. That last stat could be crucial come the final reckoning.

Connor Duffin, left, congratulates Zack Willett on his goal. Picture: Martyn White

Michael Birmingham’s side were good value for their latest win, set up by a fine first half performance.

The hosts swarmed down the slope in the first 45 minutes and more than deserved their two-goal half-time lead against a Bash side who had only played one cup game since their last league outing on December 18.

Willett, operating out wide on the right, twice cut inside early on - once firing over and the other time seeing a shot deflected behind for a corner.

He opened the scoring when Duffin played a neat pass in between two defenders to find Willett in space on the right side and he beat keeper Sam Thompson with ease.

Luke Dempsey (5) heads Horndean back in front against Bashley. Picture: Martyn White

Harry Jackson, on the left side, was lively in the first half and his solo run ended with Tommy Tierney seeing a low shot saved.

Willett then fired over the bar again as Horndean’s red tide continued to pour down the slope.

It was completely against the run of play, therefore, when Bashley conjured up a 21st minute leveller.

Deans keeper Cameron Scott raced out to the edge of his box to challenge Harry Bunce and, when the Bashley player won possession, left-back Brandon Miller brought him down and Lewis Ross converted the subsequent spot-kick.

Horndean skipper Sam Hookey, left, and his Bashley counterpart Brad Morris are spoken to by referee Calum McFarlane. Picture: Martyn White

Unfazed, Horndean went straight back on the attack and restored their lead just four minutes later - poor marking allowing centre half Luke Dempsey a free header in the six-yard box from a corner.

Duffin extended the lead on 34 minutes with a goal that clearly illustrated why he has been one of the standout performers of the entire Wessex League campaign.

It was pure route one stuff - Tierney thumping a long ball from the edge of his own penalty area for Duffin to chase.

The striker headed the ball past his marker, outmuscled him and sprinted into the penalty area where he lashed a shot past Thompson. It was classic, old school centre forward play.

Unfortunately, it was also Duffin’s last meaningful action of the game - just before half-time he went up for an aerial challenge and, in an accidental collision, ended up with blood pouring from his nose. It is an injury boss Michael Birmingham fears could end his season.

Horndean played out what remained of the half with 10 men, before bringing sub Liam Kimber on at the interval.

Without Duffin, Horndean were never the same attacking force in the second half. And, going down the slope, Bashley enjoyed far more possession.

The first 15 minutes of the half were scrappy, with Horndean’s play sloppy at times, giving the ball away far too easily.

Kimber, normally a central midfielder but playing up front in Duffin’s spot, shot wide on 61 minutes after Bash had only half-cleared a free-kick.

At the other end, teenage striker Bue Bennett - a half-time sub - headed straight at Scott and lashed a shot over the bar.

The save of the game then arrived when Scott produced a one-handed stop, from virtual point-blank range, from a Bash corner. Apart from that, though, Bash didn’t create many clear chances despite all their possession.

Spectators had to wait until the last 11 minutes for the final goals in a match where most of the entertainment had arrived in the first half.

First, Tierney’s low shot went under Thompson’s dive on 79 minutes to realistically end any hopes Bash harboured of a stirring comeback.

That goal earned home boss Birmingham a booking for shouting/singing ‘sit down shut up’ at the Bash supporters who had travelled from the New Forest.

The visitors had the final say when Bunce curled a 20-yard angled effort over Scott and in at the far post two minutes later.

Horndean have scored five or more goals in six Wessex games this season, and they were close to another nap hand on 89 minutes. Jackson broke free on the right, knocking the ball past Dan Thompson and sprinting into the space behind him.

Unselfishly he chose to pass to the unmarked Kimber rather than shooting, but Sam Thompson spread himself and made a fine stop.

Bash goalscorer Lewis was sent to the sin bin by ref Calum McFarlane - surely one of the latest such decisions in non-league this season as, less than 15 seconds later, the final whistle blew on Horndean’s 18th win in 25 league matches.

Horndean: Scott, Taw, Miller, Dempsey, Field, Hookey, Anderson, Tierney, Duffin, Willett, Jackson. Subs used:; Kimber, Brownlie.