Prolific Evan Harris to carry on playing youth football for Horndean after making men’s debut for Moneyfields

Evan Harris scores the second of his four goals for Horndean Red at AFC Portchester U18s last Sunday. Picture: Mike Cooter

The striker is the leading marksman in the East Division of the HDU18 League with 25 goals from just 16 league and cup starts.

Last Sunday he netted four goals against AFC Portchester for the second time in 2021/22 - following up last September’s haul in a 7-0 home win with a repeat display in a 5-0 victory at the On-Site Stadium.

That is not Harris’ best league performance this term - that came when he notched five in a 10-0 thrashing of Cowes.

A day before netting four at Portchester, Harris had made his Wessex League debut for Moneyfields at Shaftesbury.

He had made the move from Horndean a few days earlier, after making nine first team appearances for the Deans this term - but only three sub outings in the Wessex.

Harris has also had a taste of men’s football this season on loan to Selsey in the Southern Combination League, netting seven times in 13 games.

Dover Road boss Glenn Turnbull said Harris will continue to play for Horndean Red in youth action, but NOT in their end-of-season game against Moneys on May 8.

Last season Harris was Horndean’s top scorer with 18 goals in 15 appearances as they won the Hampshire Development U18 East division at the first time of asking.

This term they are currently top again, five points ahead of AFC Stoneham, but it is third-placed Baffins Milton Rovers who could provide the biggest challenge to Deans’ hopes of back-to-back titles.

Rovers, who beat Horndean Red 2-1 in early December, are six points adrift but have three matches in hand.

Horndean Red are bidding for a league and cup double. They are through to the quarter-finals of the Hampshire FA U18 Cup after a 2-0 home victory over Baffins earlier this month.

The league rematch between Horndean Red and Baffins takes place on March 20.