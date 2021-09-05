Prolific striker Jason Parish brings up personal milestone in Baffins Milton Rovers' thumping win over Portland

Striker Jason Parish brought up his century of Baffins Milton Rovers goals in the win over Portland. Picture: Sarah Standing (060519-8363)

Parish's double saw him strike goals number 100 and 101 in 149 Baffins outings as Shaun Wilkinson's men continued their fine start to the season.

Midfielder James Cowan's early free-kick and Tommy Scutt's strike rounded off the scoring as the hosts raced into a 4-0 lead before the half-hour mark.

Yet, despite what has been a blistering start in the league, Baffins boss Wilkinson stressed he won't be taking a look at the league table just yet.

He said: ‘We were ruthless, to be fair. The four shots and four chances we had we put away.

‘What we said to our wingers was to get half a yard and deliver the ball early. We’ve got a striker in Jason Parish who’s predatory. He’s good in the air and good on the deck.

‘The table and stuff means nothing to me at the minute - I’ll have a look at the table in February time and see where we are then. We won’t get carried away, it’s a good start.

‘We were fantastic out of the blocks yesterday. It was key because Portland had a long journey, it was a hot day and a start for us was really important for us yesterday.’

Midfielder Cowan's fine free-kick found the net inside a minute to set the tone for Baffins.

Forward Parish then fired home four minutes later to make it a century of goals in 149 appearances for the club.

A fine move was then finished off by the front man as Baffins were three goals to the good inside 20 minutes.

Tommy Scutt then made it four after 25 minutes to wrap up a convincing win for Wilkinson's side.

But the Baffins boss was slightly frustrated with his team's second half efforts - albeit with the game already wrapped up.

He added: ‘I said to the players they could make it as easy or as hard as they wanted to make it. It was a fast start and it was over in 20 minutes.

‘It was a difficult scoreline because naturally the lads just took their foot off the pedal (in the second half).