Rampant Moneyfields record thrashing of Hythe & Dibden... Fareham Town dump Horndean out of the cup
James Franklyn hit a hat-trick as Moneyfields got back to winning ways in the Wessex League Premier Division.
Glenn Turnbull's men were rampant as Franklyn's treble, substitute Josh Bailey's quickfire double and Rob Evans' second goal of the season wrapped up a thumping 6-0 triumph at bottom-side Hythe & Dibden.
After defeat at home to Hamworthy in the league at the weekend, Franklyn's double and Evans' effort handed Moneyfields a 3-0 half-time advantage.
Substitute Bailey then grabbed two goals minutes after his introduction before Franklyn rounded off the scoring to complete his hat-trick on a great night for the visitors.
n Fareham Town made it into the third round of the Wessex League Cup with a 3-0 home triumph over fellow Premier Division side Horndean.
Kai Sterne's first-half goal was followed by strikes from Bailey Newbury and Archie Walker after the restart as the Reds progressed past a youth Deans outfit.
n AFC Portchester's scheduled Russell Cotes Cup meeting with Wessex League Division One Infinity was postponed because of floodlight issues at the PMC Stadium.