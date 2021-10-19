Rampant Moneyfields record thrashing of Hythe & Dibden... Fareham Town dump Horndean out of the cup

Rob Evans netted his second goal of the season in Moneyfields' win at Hythe & Dibden. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 180821-24)

Glenn Turnbull's men were rampant as Franklyn's treble, substitute Josh Bailey's quickfire double and Rob Evans' second goal of the season wrapped up a thumping 6-0 triumph at bottom-side Hythe & Dibden.

After defeat at home to Hamworthy in the league at the weekend, Franklyn's double and Evans' effort handed Moneyfields a 3-0 half-time advantage.

Substitute Bailey then grabbed two goals minutes after his introduction before Franklyn rounded off the scoring to complete his hat-trick on a great night for the visitors.

n Fareham Town made it into the third round of the Wessex League Cup with a 3-0 home triumph over fellow Premier Division side Horndean.

Kai Sterne's first-half goal was followed by strikes from Bailey Newbury and Archie Walker after the restart as the Reds progressed past a youth Deans outfit.