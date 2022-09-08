‘Redemption’ day as AC Copnor lift City of Portsmouth Sunday League Challenge Cup after penalty shoot-out success

In a showpiece final held over from last season, Copnor defeated AFC Tamworth 7-6 on penalties after a 0-0 stalemate at Westleigh Park.

Both Warren and Hayter had missed in a shoot-out at the same ground when Copnor lost to Southsea United in the previous year’s Portsmouth & District FA cup final.

But they were both spot on this time as Copnor converted all their penalties before keeper Tom Roxborough dived to beat out Tamworth’s seventh effort.

Tom Roxborough pulls off the Challenge Cup winning penalty shoot-out save for AC Copnor against AFC Tamworth. Picture by Kevin Shipp

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Goldring, Hayter, Warren, Brad Hartnill and Nigel Moyo all converted, with Tamworth doing likewise to take the shoot-out into sudden death.

Callum Zikmund and Jack Read scored Copnor’s sixth and seventh penalties as they claimed their first ever cup final success, having been formed in 2007.

Cup final success allowed Copnor boss Steve Hartnill to bow out on a winning note, with his assistant Bill Bevan having now taken over as manager.

Hartnill told The News: ‘When we played Southsea we missed all three penalties in the shoot-out, so it was a bit of redemption for Oliver and Danny to score this time.

‘That was my team talk (before the penalties), it was about redemption.’

It was Copnor’s second penalty shoot-out victory in the competition, having beaten last season’s top flight champions Wicor Mill on penalties last October.

Copnor were actually beaten 3-0 at the semi-final stage by Cosham Trades, but were reinstalled when Trades were kicked out for fielding an ineligible player. Due to Trades appealing the decision, the final was unable to be played last season.

Tamworth had been forced to change keepers during normal time following an injury.

Striker Joe Boxall - who scored 62 goals in just 27 appearances last season - took over in goal. He is certainly no stranger to donning the gloves, having regularly played in goal for Wessex League club Fleetlands this year.

Last season Copnor finished runners-up in Division 3 of the CoPSL, with Tamworth doing likewise in Division 5.