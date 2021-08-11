Released Portsmouth midfielder and Aldershot goalkeeper among potential five new Gosport Borough arrivals before Poole season opener

Harvey Rew, left, has featured for Gosport in pre-season. Picture: Keith Woodland (310721-238)

The Boro boss remains hopeful of concluding deals for released Pompey midfielder Harvey Rew and a loan arrivals for Aldershot goalkeeper Ryan Hall, who have both featured in pre-season.

But Gale revealed he has also been working on bringing in an extra three new additions on top of Rew and Hall before the weekend season opener.

Gale has been keen to bolster his squad depth in recent weeks and is confident of doing so before Poole travel to Privett Park to kick-off the new campaign.

The Boro boss said: ‘I haven’t completed deals on either of them at the moment (Harvey or Ryan).

‘I also do hope to have a couple more in before the end of the week - I think I will have two more in - possibly three.

‘We’ve got some deals I’ve been working on, we’ve got some really good youngsters at the club, but they need to be dipped in and out at the right times because they’re not ready to play Southern League football week-in, week-out.

‘I felt we still needed - and the chairman was prepared to do so - we did still have room in the budget for one or two more so we will be doing, hopefully, some business before Friday to enable we’ve got two or three different options available to us for Saturday.’

Rew, released by Pompey in the summer having made three EFL Trophy appearances for the club, scored in Gosport under-23s thumping 6-0 victory over Fareham Town development squad last night.

Despite a shortened Southern League campaign last term because of the coronavirus, Gale felt he was lacking in numbers within his squad.

And the Boro boss is keen not to make the same mistake this season and could be in store for a busy end to the week should his five potential new signings all come off.

Gale said: ‘Yeah, possibly, there’s a possibility of that (five new signings before season start).

‘You do need a squad, one thing I didn’t have last year was a big enough squad, be it even your depth with some young lads who aren’t quite ready but can dip in and out.