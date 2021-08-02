Harvey Rew, left, featured for Gosport Borough at Hawks on Saturday. Picture: Keith Woodland (310721-238)

The 18-year-old, who was released by the Blues earlier this summer, featured as a triallist for Boro in Saturday's 3-1 pre-season friendly defeat at Hawks.

Gosport-based Rew has been training with his hometown club this summer while also spending brief spells on trial with Sheffield United and West Ham under-23s as well as Millwall's.

But with professional deals failing to come to fruition, Gale is now hopeful Rew, who made three senior Pompey appearances all in the EFL Trophy, will opt for a move to Southern League Premier Division Boro.

The Gosport boss said: ‘Harvey has been around, he’s trialled, he’s been to a few clubs and a lot of these youngsters are finding it’s a lot harder to get back in at the moment.

‘Harvey’s a good player but what he needs to do is to play men’s football.

‘I think sometimes some of the advice the youngsters get - it maybe needs looking at - but that’s up to them.

‘Harvey is a local Gosport boy, he’s been training with us anyway, so I’m pleased to have him on board.

‘We’re going to try to sit him down and do something with him this week.

‘He’s a good player but, like a few of them, he needs to play men’s football.

‘He’s got a lot of ability, can play in a few positions, which is always handy.

‘He played Saturday (at Hawks), it was a tough game, but he did well.’

Aldershot Town goalkeeper Ryan Hall also featured for Boro at Hawks.

It gave Gale a first chance to look at the stopper, who he is looking to take to Privett Park on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old featured four times in the National League for the Shots last term.

Hall completed 52 minutes of the friendly at Hawks before being replaced by Ellis Grant at Westleigh Park.

Gale will take another look at Hall in Boro's friendly with Lymington at Privett Park this evening before a potential loan move.

The Boro boss will also include a couple more triallists in Lymington friendly.

He added: ‘We’re a little bit short up top at the moment. Matt Paterson is going to be back training this week, hopefully.

‘Bradley Lethbridge, hopefully he’ll be back involved, we’re just a little bit short up top.

‘We don’t really want people travelling, that’s the other side of it, you’re looking at local - there’s not an abundance of local strikers.

‘It’s not been easy, it’s never easy finding that one player or the one you want, but we’ve got a couple in who we’ll look at and hopefully one or both fit the bill.

‘He played the first half in goal (Ryan Hall). He’s at Aldershot, good goalkeeper, played four times in the National League last year.

‘He did well, but big Ellis has done well as well, Ellis is relatively new and has not played the level.

‘He’s (Ellis) is a very good goalie but I need to have a couple of options as well.