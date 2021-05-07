Harvey Rew has been on trial at Sheffield United under-23s having been released by Pompey. Picture: Robin Jones/Getty Images)

It is understood the Gosport defender has been training with the Blades' development side after West Ham also cast their eye over him.

As reported by The News, Rew was informed last month he would not be handed fresh terms at Fratton Park.

The 18-year-old, who can play either centre-back or left-back, made three appearances in the EFL Trophy.

He also signed pro terms in October 2019 but Pompey have decided not to keep him at PO4 ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Now Rew has gone to Sheffield United hoping to win a deal, having also been watched by Leicester when featuring for the Hammers.