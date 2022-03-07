Paulsgrove equalise against Denmead. Picture: Neil Marshall

He has returned to the Hampshire Premier League club, mainly to help out behind the scenes, after Infinity’s recent withdrawal from the Wessex League.

Grant left the Grove last September to take over as manager at Infinity, who were a few weeks into their debut step 6 campaign after being promoted from the HPL as part of the FA’s close-season non-league restructure.

The dream move subsequently soured, with Infinity forced to resign from the Wessex last month after being left without a home ground.

Denmead appeal for a foul following Paulsgrove's leveller. Picture: Neil Marshall

Grant is still committed to Infinity, who are expected to return to the HPL next season, but in the meantime is happy to be back at Grove.

With manager Steve Ledger unable to attend, Grant was asked to help stand-in boss Aaron Fennemore for last weekend’s home HPL clash with title hopefuls Denmead.

He was delighted with what he saw as a new-look Grove claimed a 1-1 draw thanks to Robert White heading in a Joe Dorsett set-piece.

‘I’d watched a few games in the last five or six weeks,’ Grant remarked, ‘and this was the first time I’d seen a little bit of the Paulsgrove passion back.

Ryan Chandler is brought down to give Denmead a penalty which Danny Lucas converted. Picture: Neil Marshall

‘Though their season has died out, you could see the players wanted it. There was something to play for, trying to stop Denmead winning the league. It was like the Paulsgrove of old being party poopers!’

Grant claimed Grove could have been a few goals ahead before Danny Lucas put Denmead in front after a goalless first half from the penalty spot.

‘If they’d lost 4-0 I don’t think they could have complained,’ said Grant.

Grant has brought two of his Infinity squad with him, striker Leon Lambert and utility player Lincoln Pepall. And both started against Denmead along with Portchester U23 loanee Finn Bello, who impressed Grant immensely, and reserve player Brandon Bowman.

Paulsgrove keeper Taylor Revy watches Danny Lucas' penalty give Denmead the lead. Picture: Neil Marshall

Though temporarily back at Grove, Grant is still committed to managing Infinity in 2022/23.

‘Ninety per cent of the squad have said they are staying,’ he added.

‘I went to Infinity in the first place because they were trying to build something, and I’m still committed to doing that.

‘A few of the committee members at Paulsgrove asked me to come back and work on a few things behind the scenes, like setting up the ladies’ team.

‘They’ve got people at Infinity to do the behind the scenes work, so it’s the best of both worlds for me. I never want to see Grove go down the pan.’

Infinity are currently sorting out where to play home games in next season’s HPL. Sidlesham, a small village south of Chichester, is one option being explored.

Grant added: ‘Infinity v Paulsgrove next season - I’d have to stand in the middle of the two technical areas!’

Denmead’s point at Marsden Road took them back into top spot, but they are just a point clear of Moneyfields having played three matches more.