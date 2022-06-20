Jamie White, pictured (right) in Hampshire Premier League action for Infinity, belted 51 Wessex League Premier goals for Winchester City in 2011/12. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Horndean’s Connor Duffin struck 40 times in the Premier Division in 2021/22, while Justin Bennett netted the same amount for Division 1 champions Bemerton prior to announcing his retirement.

The only two strikers to have scored more in a single Wessex campaign since the start of 2011/12 are Jamie White and Dan Mason.

Former Southampton pro White belted 51 Premier Division goals for Winchester City in 2011/12. That was the second highest total in the league’s history, behind Andy Forbes’ 2003/04 record of 55 - also for Winchester.

White, now 32, started last season with Wessex Division 1 newcomers Infinity, but signed for Folland Sports in February after Infinity were forced to withdraw. He promptly netted 12 times in 16 games, but Folland finished fourth and missed out on promotion.

Mason, meanwhile, scored 44 times for Sholing when they strolled to their second Premier title win in 2018/19.

Top 15 Wessex League seasonal scorers, 2011/12-2021/22 inclusive

51 goals - Jamie White (Winchester City) 2011/12

44 - Dan Mason (Sholing) 2018/19

40 - Connor Duffin (Horndean) 2021/22

40 - Justin Bennett (Bemerton, Division 1) 2021/22

39 - Warren Bentley (Alresford) 2013/14

39 - Brett Denham (Tadley, Division 1) 2014/15

39 - Ryan Pennery (Baffins Milton Rovers, Division 1) 2016/17

38 - Simon Woods (AFC Portchester, Division 1) 2011/12

37 - Warren Bentley (Winchester) 2014/15

37 - Steve Hutchings (Moneyfields) 2014/15

36 - Lee Wort (Sholing) 2013/14

35 - Zack Willett (Horndean) 2021/22

35 - Nathan Lynch (Hamble) 2017/18

35 - Alex Przespolewski (Newport IoW) 2012/13