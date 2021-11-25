Revised ambitions for Fleetlands after promising start to first Hampshire Women’s League season

Widbrook (red) v Fleetlands. Picture: Keith Woodland

The squad was only pieced together last summer ahead of entering the Hampshire Women’s League at Division 3 level.

Fleetlands have surprised themselves by moving into top spot, and they have also reached the quarter-finals of the Junior Cup.

Last weekend they took on two divisions higher Widbrook in the Hampshire Cup at Bartons Green in Havant, only losing 5-3.

Manager Ben Evans said: ‘The aim for this season was just to build a team and be nice and stable.

‘But we’ve surprised ourselves by how well we’ve gelled.

‘Now the ambitions have changed - we’re looking for promotion and hopefully get to a cup final as well. It’s exciting.’

Striker Sarah Butterworth - who recently netted a double hat-trick in a 15-0 cup win against Gosport Borough Ladies Reserves - struck twice against Widbrook.

Fleetlands took the lead, but trailed 5-1 prior to scoring the last two goals of the tie. Left-back Rosie O’Beirne was also on target, scoring direct from a free-kick.

Fleetlands face Winchester City Flyers Development this Sunday for a place in the last four of the Junior Cup.

In the new year, they have another cup tie against Hampshire Women’s League top flight opposition - home to US Portsmouth in the Portsmouth FA Cup.

