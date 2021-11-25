Revised ambitions for Fleetlands after promising start to first Hampshire Women’s League season
Fleetlands ladies have revised their ambitions after a promising start to the 2021/22 season.
The squad was only pieced together last summer ahead of entering the Hampshire Women’s League at Division 3 level.
Fleetlands have surprised themselves by moving into top spot, and they have also reached the quarter-finals of the Junior Cup.
Last weekend they took on two divisions higher Widbrook in the Hampshire Cup at Bartons Green in Havant, only losing 5-3.
Manager Ben Evans said: ‘The aim for this season was just to build a team and be nice and stable.
‘But we’ve surprised ourselves by how well we’ve gelled.
‘Now the ambitions have changed - we’re looking for promotion and hopefully get to a cup final as well. It’s exciting.’
Striker Sarah Butterworth - who recently netted a double hat-trick in a 15-0 cup win against Gosport Borough Ladies Reserves - struck twice against Widbrook.
Fleetlands took the lead, but trailed 5-1 prior to scoring the last two goals of the tie. Left-back Rosie O’Beirne was also on target, scoring direct from a free-kick.
Fleetlands face Winchester City Flyers Development this Sunday for a place in the last four of the Junior Cup.
In the new year, they have another cup tie against Hampshire Women’s League top flight opposition - home to US Portsmouth in the Portsmouth FA Cup.
‘We played US in pre-season, it was only our second game and we lost pretty heavily - it will be exciting to see how far we’ve come,’ explained Evans.