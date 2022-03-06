Rew beauty! Former Pompey youngster Harvey tipped to blossom after moving from defence into midfield at Gosport Borough

Harvey Rew celebrates his leveller against Hendon. Picture: Tom Phillips.

The youngster arrived at Privett Park last summer, following his Blues release, as primarily a left-back.

But the son of ex-Gosport favourite Ian Rew - the man who captained Boro to the Wessex League title in 2007 - has impressed after being moved into midfield.

The return from injury of Rory Williams allowed Gale to switch Rew into the middle of the park.

Harvey Rew fires home Gosport's leveller against Hendon. Picture: Tom Phillips

‘Harvey’s got the lot to play central midfield,’ he insisted.

‘He can pass the ball, he’s got great energy. I’ve said to him the only thing he needs to add is more goals.’

Rew provided one of those - only his second of his debut Southern League season - as Gosport came from behind to claim a Premier South point against Hendon at a chilly, windswept Privett Park.

‘I’m going to do my best not to play Harvey at left back as he’s a real good find in central midfield,’ Gale stated.

But with Williams injured and watching from the main stand, Rew began at left back against Hendon.

He was switched to central midfield just after the hour mark when Gale made a double change.

On came winger AJ Harris-Sealy and centre half Matt Casey, the latter’s introduction allowing Matt Briggs to move to left back with Rew pushed into midfield.

Gosport enjoyed their best period of the game after that, with Rew levelling 13 minutes from time after a Harry Kavanagh cross had landed at his feet inside the 18-yard box.

It was Rew’s second Boro goal, having previously netted in a 1-1 home league draw with Kings Langley in November.

His latest strike was watched by his dad, who was among a group of ex-Boro players and stalwarts introduced to the crowd at half-time.

Boro’s draw left them five points adrift of fifth-placed Chesham, who are holding the fourth and final play-off place.

The gap could well be wider by the time Gosport next play a league game, at lowly Merthyr on March 19.

Boro have a blank league date next Saturday but have arranged their Portsmouth Senior Cup home semi-final against three tiers lower Petersfield Town instead.

The Wessex League Division 1 Rams have already caused one PSC shock this term - winning at Wessex Premier promotion hopefuls Horndean in the last eight.