Roberts’ double - including a penalty - had helped Hawks into a 3-1 lead against visiting Dulwich Hamlet. And Wright, on as a second half sub for Jason Prior, struck twice in the closing minutes.

With top two Ebbsfleet and Dartford both losing, third-placed Hawks are now just three points adrift of leaders Fleet.

In 106 previous NLS games under Doswell, Hawks had only scored five goals twice.

James Roberts celebrates his first goal with Oscar Gobern and Benny Read. Picture by Dave Haines.

The biggest league win of his reign remains the 6-0 spanking handed out to Dorking in only his fourth game in charge in August 2019.

Fans had to wait until October 2021 for the second time, a 5-2 Westleigh Park victory over Concord Rangers.

Mo Faal was also on target against Dulwich, his ninth league goal of the season - the same as Roberts.

Doswell believed Saturday’s scoreline against a Dulwich side who had arrived with four wins in their previous six matches.

‘It was one of the stranger games I’ve watched,’ he said after his side had recorded a 12th win in 17 NLS fixtures this season.

‘We started like an absolute train - they surprised us with a diamond and that gave us a lot of space.’

Roberts headed the opening goal before Faal doubled the lead on 15 minutes.

Dulwich deservedly pulled one back, George Porter scoring past debutant keeper Brad House, but Hawks went straight up the other end and won a penalty for a foul on Prior.

Roberts duly converted from 12 yards, though Doswell admitted it could have been a harsh decision on the visitors.

‘It was flattering scoreline in the last five minutes,’ the manager added after Wright had doubled his NLS total for the campaign.

‘You would struggle to anyone didn’t play well,’ he told the Hawks’ YouTube channel. ‘There were mainly sevens (out of 10) and a couple of eights as well.’

Asked for his standout performers, Doswell answered: ‘Billy Clifford again - he’s the conductor of our orchestra.’

Hawks are in midweek action at Chippenham Town on Tuesday, before travelling to divisional rivals Welling United in their first FA Trophy tie of the season next weekend.

Centre half Sam Magri is due to rejoin the squad this week, having made three appearances for Gosport Borough in the Southern League Premier South in recent weeks.