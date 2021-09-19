Rudi Blankson strikes but it's not enough to secure Baffins Milton Rovers win at Alresford

Rudi Blankson. Picture: Vernon Nash (010220-033)

Rudi Blankson's opener was cancelled out by James Parker-Trott's goal as it ended 1-1 in the Wessex League Premier Division battle.

Alresford have registered just a solitary league win this term, but Wilkinson viewed it as a point gained rather than an additional two missed.

And the Baffins boss does not believe Alresford will be around the bottom of the table for too long judging by what he saw from them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wilkinson said: ‘We weren’t at our best but on reflection today, it’s a good point away from home.

‘We’re still unbeaten in the league, we had six missing yesterday and one went off after 20 minutes so we’re struggling for numbers at the minute.

‘The cup losses that we’ve had in recent weeks weren’t good performances and weren’t good results so it was important that we stopped that sequence of two defeats.

‘We were by no means at our best yesterday but second half we limited Alresford to hardly any chances.

‘We look strong, it was a bit of a warm day yesterday, we were a little bit off it but definitely a point gained. They’re (Alresford) are going to upset a few sides this season, they’re a good side.

‘If you win your home games and get a point away from home then you’re doing something right.’

Billy Connor was forced off through injury after 20 minutes with dual-signed AFC Totton youngster George Bitton handed his first Baffins run-out.

Rovers quickly got over the blow of losing Connor for the afternoon as Blankson fired the visitors ahead after 22 minutes.