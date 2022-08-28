Ryan Chandler ends Harvest’s run of Hampshire Premier League clean sheets as Denmead win Front Lawn derby

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Harris’ side had kept three clean sheets in their opening three Senior Division fixtures following promotion.

But a second half strike from Ryan Chandler gave Denmead, last season’s runners-up, a 1-0 victory at the ground both teams share in Leigh Park.

Harris, though, was left gobsmacked that his team didn’t manage to convert at least one of the chances they carved out.

Denmead celebrate Ryan Chandler's winner against Harvest at Front Lawn. Picture by Martyn White

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘It was a proper football game, two good teams - there were no dirty tackles, no-one trying to be a d***head.

‘They were runners-up last season by a point, but they had to earn that win, it wasn’t given to them.

‘We had two clear chances late on to score, they weren’t half chances, through Jay Kane and Jordan Garner.

‘Jay Kane had about five chances, he had one cleared off the line by some brilliant defending.

‘They took their chance and we didn’t take ours, and you have to take your chances.’

The only goal came when Harvest keeper Jordan Cambourn was forced to concede a throw-in.

The ball was hurled in to striker Kieran Hammond, who set up Chandler to fire his shot into the roof of the net.

‘It was a good finish but it was sloppy by us,’ said Harris, who had to name himself as one of only two subs.

Harris now has a 19-man squad available for their Bank Holiday Monday trip to defending champions Colden Common.

Common defeated Overton 3-1 yesterday with two goals from Sanchez Mclean on his debut.

Mclean was one of the leading scorers in the HPL top flight last term, hitting 20 goals in 17 starts for Sway.

The Common v Harvest game kicks off at 1.30pm after Harvest asked for an earlier start time.

‘I don’t know why we have to play on a Bank Holiday,’ said Harris. ‘We’re not the Wessex League where you have players on a contract - our players pay subscriptions to play.

‘I was speaking to the Denmead manager and he was saying the game. At least a 1.30pm kick off gives you time to do something afterwards, a 3pm kick off would ruin the day.’

Locks Heath moved top of the Senior Division table on goal difference after a 4-1 win against Whitehall & Bordon at Gosport’s Bay House School.

Goals came from Adam Clark (2), Conor Hilton and sub Nathan Rogers.

Locks are next in action against Clanfield at Westleigh Park next weekend.