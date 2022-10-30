Ryan Pennery bags hat-trick on first start since rejoining Moneyfields in Wessex League romp at Fareham Town

Signed from AFC Portchester last week, the striker netted three times as Moneys romped to a 5-0 Wessex League Premier Division win at 10-man Fareham Town.

Now in his third spell at the club, Pennery had made his first appearance off the bench in last Wednesday’s Wessex derby win at former club Baffins.

He struck twice in the first half-hour at Cams Alders, either side of a Harry Sargeant close-range effort.

Ryan Pennery in action for Moneyfields at Fareham Town. Picture: Keith Woodland

Fareham were reduced to 10 men at 2-0 when Dan Bennett was shown a straight red for a challenge on Josh Hazell near a corner flag.

Pennery, playing on the left side of a three alongside Dec Seiden and Charlie Bell behind central striker Callum Laycock, completed his treble in the second half.

Seiden wrapped up Moneys’ biggest league win of the campaign on 75 minutes before being replaced by 16-year-old debutant Morgan Wyatt.

Moneys boss Glenn Turnbull only managed to watch the first half, though, due to being sick.

As a result, he watched most of the first half from just outside the dressing room area.

Turnbull was impressed with what he did see, and was delighted Pennery made a stunning start to life back at Moneys.

‘If you give Ryan four chances he will invariably take at least one, here he took three,’ said Turnbull.

‘Fundamentally, he just wants to play football, enjoy himself and score goals.

‘He played on the left side of a three which is where we see him if we’re not going to play two up front.’

The manager knows that if Pennery and Bell continue to improve, higher division clubs could come sniffing around.

‘My responsibility to the players is to give them a platform to do well. My responsibility to Moneyfields is to see if the players can achieve some of their ambitions with us. That’s the hope.

‘My eyes are wide open. You’d be a fool to sign players like that and, if they fire as you want them to, think they won’t draw attention.

‘I’d say there’s a 30 per cent improvement in both of them, in terms of fitness, which is scary for the other clubs.

‘Ryan didn’t offer a massive amount defensively, but then you don’t sign a player like him to clear balls in your own box.’

Regarding Bennett’s early dismissal, Turnbull said: ‘When I was playing I’d have been disappointed to have given away a free-kick for that challenge.

‘But for me, with the modern rules, it was a sending-off. Let’s just say there was a difference of opinion, though!

‘Lee Mould said to me that if it had been (Moneys defender) Jack Lee (being sent off) I would have been furious. But it wasn’t and I wasn’t!’

It was Moneyfields’ fifth win in their last six Premier matches, with only an injury-time leveller at Christchurch preventing six victories in a row.