Ryan Pennery continues hot scoring streak as Moneyfields claim Wessex League win at Blackfield & Langley

Ryan Pennery has now scored 12 times for Moneyfields in 14 appearances. Picture by Dave Bodymore.

The striker notched a brace at Gang Warily to take his tally to eight in his last six Wessex League Premier Division fixtures.

His third double of 2023 - after scoring twice against Christchurch and Laverstock & Ford - sealed a 3-0 win after Harry Sargeant had opened the scoring.

Moneys boss Glenn Turnbull knows higher division clubs will be looking at a player who has appeared in the Southern League for Gosport Borough and AFC Totton, as well as the Isthmian League with Chichester in the past two seasons.

Turnbull told The News: ‘Ryan’s goals are a double edged sword as it means more eyes will now be on him.

‘Just as we’re looking at our plans for next season, he’s on a hot scoring streak.’

Pennery has now struck 12 times in 14 appearances for Moneys - including two off the bench - after joining from league rivals AFC Portchester in October.

A quarter of those goals have come against Blackfield – a second half free-kick gave Moneys all three points at Westleigh Park in early December.

‘Ryan said he would commit for this season and that he would score goals,’ said Turnbull. ‘We said we’d give him the minutes, so both parties should be happy.

‘You don’t sign a player like that and expect him to track back. Equally, you do know he’ll get you goals because he’s got a proven track record in this league and above.

‘Hopefully we can keep him next season. He’s probably playing for the least amount of money he’s earned through football since he played for me in the (Moneys) reserves - and that was nothing.

‘Hopefully we can bridge the gap and find a happy medium.’

Club record scorer Steve Hutchings, having missed the previous week’s win against Laverstock, went straight back into the starting XI at Gang Warily.

That was because 23-goal top scorer Callum Laycock was nursing a back injury, that saw him struggling to walk last Friday.

Blackfield had jumped out of the relegation zone after picking up four wins and a draw in their previous five matches.

Turnbull continued:; ‘It was pleasing - they were one of the division’s form sides.

‘It was a potential banana skin and we’ve slipped up on those in the past - Portland and Christchurch, those sort of teams we sometimes struggle against

‘When we’re in third gear is when we can be most dangerous to ourselves - when we’re 2-0 up, almost coasting.

‘It’s a cliche, but we were professional - go there, do a job, shake hands with everyone at the end, go home.’

With Jack Chandler recalled at right-back, Sargent reverted back to his usual central midfield role for the first time in over a month.

However, he ended up back there in the second half when Chandler was forced off with a head injury.